Kentucky Derby is a good reason for a spring party

What’s so special about the Derby?

“It’s one of the most unique sporting and social events, especially in the South,” says Dean Melcher, director of development and operations for the Shepherd Center. “You have the Indianapolis 500, the Super Bowl, but the Kentucky Derby has cachet. Everyone dresses in seersucker, sundresses and big hats. It’s a chance to have a great dress-up party and watch the race — even if you don’t know anything about racing.”

Shepherd has held fundraising Derby Day parties since 1983, and pre-COVID-19 would have almost 2,000 attendees. This year, it’s scaled back to 500, complete with live music, a bluegrass band, casino games and cornhole contest.

“You’re outdoors with mint juleps and barbecue and you feel like you’re in the owners’ box,” he says. When the race starts the “energy is just like you’re at Churchill Downs. Everyone is on their feet and jumping up and down. It’s just fun!”

The Southern Gentleman’s General Manager Kevin Norris adds, “It’s a celebration of the South. It’s exciting to put on your Sunday best and enjoy the start of spring.”

The Mint Juleps Help

Of course, there are traditional Derby Day foods, such as barbecue, fried chicken, ham, pimento cheese sandwiches, and Derby Pie, but the one iconic item is the mint julep.

Although mint juleps go back in time to Persia, bourbon wasn’t the liquor of choice until the late 1800s. Over the years different alcohol was used along with a variety of herbs and sweets.

The traditional julep consists of bourbon (Kentucky, of course), mint simple syrup and crushed ice. However, several restaurants around town like Brassica at the Waldorf Astoria and Cooks + Soldiers, are serving their own signature mint juleps specials.

Cooks + Soldiers’ mint julep has a Spanish twist: espelette (dried red pepper) liqueur, mint and bourbon, sprinkled with espelette and served over ice.

Cara McInerney, lead bartender at the newly opened Brassica, has concocted her own version using a local bourbon, ASW Fiddler Unison Bourbon, mint simple syrup, Bitterman’s mole bitters and Lindeman’s Peche-peach lambic beer and crushed ice. In this case, the “cherry on top” is a dusting of cocoa mint powder. The peach lambic beer complements the local bourbon and “lifts up the very spirit-driven, boozy nature of a julep and makes it a little lighter,” she says.

“You build it up starting with the syrup in a hammered silver cup, add bourbon and then integrate the flavors before adding ice,” she says. “And, don’t break the bank with the bourbon. There are a lot of great bourbons that aren’t expensive.”

Here are some of the Derby Parties around the metro area:

Derby Day. Atlanta’s biggest Derby-themed fundraising event will feature food, drink, lawn and casino games, live music and multiple TV screens. 3-8 p.m. May 7. $100-$50,000. Chastain Horse Park, 4371 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta. 404-350-7306, derbyday.com.

Kentucky Derby Party at Avalon. The Plaza will transform into a glamorous party with jumbo viewing screens, live music, raffle photo booths and specialty activations. 4-8 p.m. May 7. Free. 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta, 770-765-2000. experienceavalon.com.

Duluth Derby Day. Compete in best dressed contests (adults and children) along with live music, a pony petting zoo and themed photo booths. 2:30-7:30 p.m. May 7. Free. Parsons Alley, 3530 W. Lawrenceville St., Duluth. 770-476-3434, duluthga.net.

The Hamilton Alpharetta. The hotel is throwing a “refined Kentucky Derby Experience,” with mint juleps, live music, best dressed prizes and samples from Derby-inspired food and cocktail pairing stations. 3-8 p.m. May 7. $50. 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta. 770-777-1820, thehamiltonalpharetta.com.

The Southern Gentleman. Watch the race on multiple screens and and enjoy Derby-themed drinks and food. 3:30-7 p.m. May 7. $85. 3035 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-939-9845, thesoutherngentleman.com.

Hampton + Hudson. This neighborhood favorite will be pouring mint juleps and Brown Derby cocktails featuring Elijah Craig bourbon. 3:30-7 p.m. May 7. 299 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta. 404-948-2123, hamptonandhudson.com.

Colony Square Derby Party. Enjoy live music from Emerald City Empire in addition to outdoor bars serving mint juleps, a photo station, live betting station and raffle. All proceeds benefit the Shepherd Center. 4-7 p.m. May 7. Free. The Plaza at Colony Square, 1197 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-965-9091, colonysquare.com.

Hats Heels & Horses. Hosted by Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons and She STEAMS, a nonprofit that helps girls and young women, the event will take place in an 18,000-square foot mansion (location given after ticket purchase) with proceeds going to She STEAMS and Alzheimer’s of Georgia. 3:30 p.m. May 7. $75-$1,100. shesteams.org.

HOBNOB Neighborhood Taverns. All four locations (Brookhaven, Perimeter, Halcyon and Atlantic Station) are hosting Derby parties with pimento and bacon sandwiches and HOBNOB Old-Fashioneds. Best dressed couple gets a $300 gift basket. 5 p.m. May 7. Free. Atlantic Station, 245 18th St., Atlanta, 404-343-2800; Alpharetta-Halcyon, 6690 Town Square, #420, Alpharetta, 470-448-4572; Brookhaven, 804 Town Blvd. A1010, Atlanta 404-464-8971; Dunwoody/Perimeter, 1221 Ashford Crossing, Atlanta. 470-395-7904, hobnobatlanta.com.