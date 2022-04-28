Kenny Leon to keynote Woodruff Educators Conference

Presented by Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Alliance Theatre and High Museum of Art, the conference is designed to enhance the teaching practices of educators at all grade levels (pre-kindergarten to grade 12) and all content areas by blending theory and practice. Conference topics — including Allyship, Arts Integration, Performing Arts Instruction (Dance/Movement, Dramatic Writing, Music, Theater), STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), and Visual Art — expose participants to consider innovative approaches to teaching and learning.

Tony Award winner Leon, a former Alliance Theatre artistic director and co-founder of Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company, will serve as keynote speaker on June 3. The second keynote speaker will be announced later. “The Woodruff Arts Center Educator Conference: Rejuvenate, Recenter, Reimagine” offers up to 5.5 hours of professional learning each day.