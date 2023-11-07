Kenny Chesney to bring tour to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2024

The 18-city U.S. tour includes a May 18 stop in Atlanta. Chesney will start the tour in Tampa, Florida, in April and end in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in August, if no dates are added or rescheduled.

Chesney is one of the most popular touring acts in country music. He’s the only country artist to be included in Billboard’s Top 10 Touring Artists of the Last 25 Years each of the last 14 years. The singer was last in Atlanta last year at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for his “Here and Now 2022 Stadium Tour.” Earlier this year, he embarked on a 21-date tour in smaller markets to honor the venues that launched his career.

“I wanted a name that suggested – obviously – when all the good stuff starts to happen,” Chesney said in a press release about the name of his upcoming tour. “The one thing I’ve learned about No Shoes Nation (the name for Chesney’s devoted fanbase) and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going. But we all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves.”

Joining Chesney on tour is the Atlanta-based Zac Brown Band, rising country singer Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker, who recorded the duet “When the Sun Goes Down” with Chesney in 2004. Both Moroney and the Zac Brown Band are nominated at this year’s CMA Awards, which air tomorrow night.

Presale tickets will be available starting this Friday. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 17 via ticketmaster.com or kennychesney.com/tour. Pricing information has not been released.

KENNY CHESNEY’S “SUN GOES DOWN TOUR” DATES:

April 20 Tampa, FL- Raymond James Stadium

April 27 Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

May 4 Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

May 11 Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

May 18 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 25 Landover, MD -FedEx Field

June 1 Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium

June 8 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

June 15 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

June 22 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field

July 6 Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 13 Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

July 20 Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

July 27 Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Aug. 3 Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

Aug. 10 Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Aug. 17 East Rutherford, N.J. - MetLife Stadium

Aug. 23 Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium