Kenny Chesney reschedules Atlanta concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for May 2022

It’s gone through a few postponements and cancellations, but the Kenny Chesney stadium tour now has an itinerary.
The country superstar will bring his “Here and Now 2022 Stadium Tour” to more than a dozen U.S. stadiums starting April 23 in Tampa. Chesney will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 5 p.m. May 21.
In a statement announcing the new dates, Chesney detailed his reasons for postponing into 2022.
“With every city, county and state having their own protocols, with capacity numbers shifting every day, I didn’t want to announce until we knew we could come full on... strong... and without a care in the world. I always want to be that place where you can let go, feel safe and have the time of the summer. After a lot of work on a lot of people’s parts, a lot of cooperation from the folks at the stadiums, the places we’re coming and the teams we share those venues with, we’re ready to announce the (tour),” he said.
All current ticketholders will remain in the same seats previously purchased. Refunds are also available at point of purchase for those who bought from the primary ticket source for the next 30 days.
Tickets are also on sale now via ticketmaster.com.
Kenny Chesney Tour Dates
April 23 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla.
May 7 Busch Stadium St. Louis, Mo.
May 14 American Family Field Milwaukee, Wis.
May 21 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga.
May 28 Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tenn.
June 4 AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas
June 11 Heinz Field Pittsburgh, Pa.
June 18 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pa.
June 25 Soldier Field Chicago, Ill.
July 2 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Mo.
July 9 Bobcat Stadium Bozeman, Mont.
July 16 Lumen Field Seattle, Wash.
July 23 SoFi Stadium Inglewood, Calif.
July 30 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, Colo.
Aug. 6 U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minn.
Aug. 13 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, N.J.
Aug. 20 Ford Field Detroit, Mich.
Aug. 26 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass.
Aug. 27 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass.