Kenny Chesney reschedules Atlanta concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for May 2022

“With every city, county and state having their own protocols, with capacity numbers shifting every day, I didn’t want to announce until we knew we could come full on... strong... and without a care in the world. I always want to be that place where you can let go, feel safe and have the time of the summer. After a lot of work on a lot of people’s parts, a lot of cooperation from the folks at the stadiums, the places we’re coming and the teams we share those venues with, we’re ready to announce the (tour),” he said.

All current ticketholders will remain in the same seats previously purchased. Refunds are also available at point of purchase for those who bought from the primary ticket source for the next 30 days.