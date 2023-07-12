BreakingNews
State ends fiscal year with another massive surplus, despite slumping collections

Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson and more to headline ONE Musicfest

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Things to Do
By
29 minutes ago
X

ONE Musicfest, a two-day urban music festival in Atlanta, announced the 2023 lineup Wednesday. Headlining artists set to perform include Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion and Brent Faiyaz.

The festival, which attracted over 50,000 attendees in 2022, will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with a “once in a lifetime lineup,” according to ONE Musicfest’s Twitter. Taking place on a dedicated stage, the hip-hop celebration will include KRS-One, Killer Mike and Goodie Mob.

This marks the festival’s 13th year of attracting a diverse crowd of music lovers to Atlanta. It’s moving to a new location this year, taking over Piedmont Park on Oct. 28 and 29.

There will be multiple stages of performances, food trucks, an arts and craft Merch Village and more at this outdoor festival, according to its website. Find the full lineup of artists at onemusicfest.com/lineup.

Fans can purchase tickets at onemusicfest.frontgatetickets.com. Two-day general admission starts at $199 with three more categories to choose from, including two-day VIP starting at $495, two-day platinum starting at $995 and two-day titanium starting at $6536.55.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC on Twitter

BREAKING: State ends fiscal year with another massive surplus, despite slumping...33m ago

Credit: AP

Atlantan Christopher Eubanks’ dream runs ends at Wimbledon
2h ago

Georgia sues True the Vote over refusal to show ‘2000 Mules’ evidence
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘Think big’: How would you redesign Midtown’s busy Peachtree corridor?
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘Think big’: How would you redesign Midtown’s busy Peachtree corridor?
2h ago

Credit: AP

Orlando Arcia trade bummed Brewers All-Stars. But Braves thrilled to have him
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri

’80s icon Howard Jones always knew the decade ‘would finally get its due’
1h ago
Abandoned fawns get second chance at life at Cleveland farm
5h ago
Tom Cruise surprises Atlanta fans at ‘Mission: Impossible 7′ screening
16h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves fill dugout, infield in 2023 MLB All-Star game
14h ago
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top