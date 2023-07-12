Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson and more to headline ONE Musicfest

ONE Musicfest, a two-day urban music festival in Atlanta, announced the 2023 lineup Wednesday. Headlining artists set to perform include Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion and Brent Faiyaz.

The festival, which attracted over 50,000 attendees in 2022, will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with a “once in a lifetime lineup,” according to ONE Musicfest’s Twitter. Taking place on a dedicated stage, the hip-hop celebration will include KRS-One, Killer Mike and Goodie Mob.

This marks the festival’s 13th year of attracting a diverse crowd of music lovers to Atlanta. It’s moving to a new location this year, taking over Piedmont Park on Oct. 28 and 29.

This is not a drill! 🚨 #OMF2023 featuring Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, 50 Years of Hip Hop and an once in a lifetime lineup are coming on Oct 28+29th 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p8I3EfwT7t — ONE Musicfest (@onemusicfest) July 12, 2023

There will be multiple stages of performances, food trucks, an arts and craft Merch Village and more at this outdoor festival, according to its website. Find the full lineup of artists at onemusicfest.com/lineup.

Fans can purchase tickets at onemusicfest.frontgatetickets.com. Two-day general admission starts at $199 with three more categories to choose from, including two-day VIP starting at $495, two-day platinum starting at $995 and two-day titanium starting at $6536.55.