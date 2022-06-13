Atlanta’s Joaquina Kalukango wins Tony for best leading actress in a musical

Combined Shape Caption Joaquina Kalukango from "Paradise Square" performs the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Combined Shape Caption Joaquina Kalukango from "Paradise Square" performs the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Kalukango’s parents fled Angola as political refugees and came to live in Atlanta. Kalukango told Forbes that she attributes her start in the arts to a middle school guidance counselor who told her to audition for the Tri-Cities High School Visual and Performing Arts Magnet program. In ninth grade, she performed in the musical “Sarafina!” which is set during apartheid in South Africa, which she said gave her intense joy and set her on this path.

But in high school, she did not learn about much of the history included in “Paradise Square,” leading her to spend hours researching and reading about this period in American history.

Kalukango, who graduated from The Juilliard School, starred in True Colors Theater Company’s “The Wiz” in Atlanta, and she was first winner of True Colors’ August Wilson Monologue Competition, created by Kenny Leon’s Atlanta-based theater company.

Kalukango beat out fellow nominees Sharon D. Clarke of “Caroline, Or Change”; Carmen Cusack of “Flying Over Sunset”; Sutton Foster of “The Music Man”; and Mare Winningham of “Girl From the North Country.”

“I’ve got to give thanks and praise to God,” Kalukango said in her acceptance speech on Sunday. “Thank you, God, for giving me the best parents in the world. My parents sacrificed everything for me to live my dreams.”