Jazz on the Lawn, a ‘Bridgerton’ Experience and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience

Immerse yourself in a "Bridgerton" experience with live music inspired by the show, actors dressed in period costumes and more.

4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. $68 and up. Building 1, Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St., Atlanta.

If you love “Bridgerton,” take part in a Regency-era style experience in a beautiful ballroom as you interact with actors dressed in period costumes, drink cocktails and listen to Bridgerton-inspired live music. Dressing up is encouraged, but not required.

Atlanta Falcons Pre-Season Game

3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. $10 and up. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1AMB Drive NW, Atlanta.

Cheer on the Atlanta Falcons as they play at Mercedes-Benz stadium for the first time this season in a pre-season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cobb

Lady Gaga

Watch as Lady Gaga brings her latest tour, The Chromatica Ball, to Truist Park.

8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. $70 and up, $15 and up for parking. Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta.

Popular singer, songwriter and actress Lady Gaga brings her latest tour, The Chromatica Ball, to Truist Park.

Cobb International Festival

Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Free admission and parking. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. 770-509-2743.

Celebrate other countries and cultures with international music and art, dancing, food, crafts, jewelry, a kids corner and more.

Cobb 911 for Kids Expo

10 a.m.-noon. Saturday, Aug. 27. Free for kids kindergarten-5th grade. Kids must be accompanied by a parent. Cobb 911 Center, 140 North Marietta Parkway, Marietta. 770-499-3911.

Bring your young kids to tour the 911 center, learn about dispatching on the radio with police, and enjoy painting, relay activities and interactive games.

DeKalb

Jazz on the Lawn

7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. $40 and up. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338.

Bring a picnic dinner and drinks to kick off Callanwolde’s annual Jazz on the Lawn concert series with music from Samara Joy.

Movie in the Moonlight: “Trolls: World Tour”

8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. Free. Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven.

Bring the kids to watch “Trolls: World Tour” outside at Blackburn Park. Bring your own food, or buy some onsite.

Chamblee Rocks

Catch the last concert of the year in the Chamblee Rocks summer concert series as The Plain White T's and Fastball perform.

6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. Free. Chamblee City Hall, 5468 Peachtree Road, Chamblee.

The 2022 Chamblee Rocks summer concert series wraps up with The Plain White T’s (“Hey There, Delilah”) and Fastball. Bring your own food and drinks (except alcohol) in a cooler smaller than 30 quarts or small enough to fit under chairs. Food trucks will be on site, and you can also purchase beer and wine.

North Fulton

Art in the Park

Visit Brooke Street Park in Alpharetta to browse and buy artwork and see local artists create their works.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta.

Visit artists’ booths for handcrafted work including pottery, woodwork, metal work and photography. Local artists will be on hand demonstrating how they create their pieces.

Big and Little Chef: A Day at the Park

10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. $80 for a parent/child combo. Publix Aprons Cooking School at Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8561.

Bring your five- to 12-year old child and work together to create picnic dishes including chicken tender sliders, sriracha-bacon potato salad and apple and cheddar hand pies.

Roswell Riverside Sounds Concert Series

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Free. 575 Riverside Road, Roswell. 770-641-3727.

Listen to Aaron Lee Tasjan perform pop songs with a twist and treat yourself to beer, wine, sangria and food and snack options for sale onsite.

Gwinnett

Extra Mile 5K/1 Mile Walk/Run

7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. 5K starts, 8:10 a.m. 1 mile starts. $35 5K, $25 1 mile. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.

Take part in the annual Extra Mile 5K and help raise funds and honor and celebrate people with developmental disabilities or acquired brain injuries at Annandale Village.

Clear the Shelter Celebration

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Gwinnett County Animal Shelter, 884 Winder Highway, Lawrenceville.

Enjoy music, vendors, food and activities for kids. And if you’d like to take a furry friend home, all adoption fees will be waived. Your new pet will be spayed/neutered, receive up-to-date vaccines and a microchip.

61st Annual Model Train and Railroadiana Show

View model items as well as railroad antiques at the Model Train and Railroadiana Show in Duluth.

9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. $10 for adults, free for kids under 12. Gas South District, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 (office), 770-626-2464 (tickets).

Whether you’re a modeler or a rail buff, you’ll find plenty to see at the show, including model items in all gauges and railroad antiques. Six large working layouts will also be available to view.