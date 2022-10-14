Jay Crash and Terminus Hate City champion Atlanta’s DIY music scene

Crash derived the label’s name first from Terminus, the original name of Atlanta, and then added “Hate City” as a nod to the city’s long-standing reputation for being “the city that’s too busy to hate,” a slogan that developed in conjunction to Atlanta’s reputation for making economic prosperity the basis for its forward-thinking attitudes on race relations. “The Hate City [part of the name] was a metal/punk rock term of endearment,” he says.

Still, the Atlanta native is quick to note that the name is meant to carry a certain degree of sharp commentary about the reality of social unrest in the city. “This is still ‘hate city’,” he laments. “It’s a very activist, forward thinking, progressive city but there’s still a lot of things we can work on.”

Crash notes that the grassroots social activism aspect of the name is something that especially resonated with the city’s often politically minded punk rock scene.

Outstanding among those societal ills is one that has directly impacted Atlanta’s live music scene: the gentrification and urban renewal that has squelched many of the resources local musicians had relied upon, from professional rehearsal spaces to performance venues.

For Crash, like so many of his fellow rockers, the 2016 relocation of the Masquerade to Underground Atlanta was a bellwether of things to come: closing the original location meant the end of a community gathering spot where hoards of rockers could convene to enjoy the local businesses — including bars, restaurants and tattoo parlors — that stayed open late to accommodate the masses of concert attendees leaving the venue after shows.

As the city remodeled itself to welcome an influx of young urban professionals into the “hip” locales of Midtown, Little Five Points and the East Atlanta Village, the renovations came at the cost of shutting down much of the local businesses, bars, and performance halls that made the areas so appealing in the first place.

The result has been a rise in so-called “house venues,” private residences that have been renovated to function as concert venues such as the Catacombs in East Atlanta. It’s a newly emergent scene that Terminus Hate City, with its DIY ethos, is well suited to navigate.

Despite that invigorating shift towards community-centered support, Crash is well aware that stifling and annexing the underground music community is detrimental to the music business as a whole. After all, the next big thing has to come from humble origins somewhere. “Atlanta is sitting in a unique place,” he sys. “We are a cultural influencer and a cultural capital neglecting the underground side of things.”

That neglect has motivated Crash to voice his opinions at the various city council meetings that have convened to discuss the future of various live music venues, such as the recent zoning jeopardy facing Sabbath Brewing Co., a frequent host of shows by Terminus Hate City artists. The next show hosted by the label is at Sabbath Brewing Wednesday, featuring the band Lost Trees.

With the Star Bar, one of city’s landmark concert venues, facing possible demolition to make way for new development, the future of the local live music scene is precarious at best.

For all his label’s sinister, apocalyptic trappings and the city’s steady encroachment on his beloved community, Crash remains cheerful and optimistic for the future. “Atlanta is an entertainment city,” he says. “Entertainment keeps people happy. It keeps them from thinking they’re in the Matrix. That definitely gives me hope.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

Lost Trees, Chidori, Plastique, B.A.M

Doors open 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19. $15. Sabbath Brewing, 530 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. sabbathbrewing.com/shows.

