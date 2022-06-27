Isley Brothers’ career spans generations

Santana was equally excited about this opportunity, particularly after getting Ronald Isley to sing on a couple of songs on the 2016 album “Santana IV.”

“Just to be in the same room as Ronnie Isley is like everything. He did ‘Twist and Shout’ before the Beatles arrived and did it on ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’ and he did the real ‘Twist and Shout,’” Santana explained in a separate phone interview. “My wife [drummer Cindy Blackmon] and I recorded 15 songs in four days with [The Isley Brothers]…When you hear these songs, it’s going to freak you out.”

With O’Kelly, Rudolph and Ronald proving to be the foundation for the group, (Vernon was killed after getting hit by a car when he was 13), the Isley Brothers were 1960s pop/R&B heavyweights thanks to hits like “Shout,” “Twist and Shout” and “This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak for You).” But once younger brothers Marvin and Ernie joined the group along with brother-in-law Chris Jasper, the Isley Brothers moved in a harder funk direction that found them reinterpreting songs by non-R&B artists like Seals & Croft (“Summer Breeze”) and Stephen Stills (“Love the One You’re With”) and coming up with their own classic hits (“That Lady,” “Live It Up,” “Fight the Power,” “Harvest for the World”).

It was this kind of creative malleability that’s enabled the Isleys to stay relevant to the point that the band was sampled by rapper Kendrick Lamar for 2015′s critically acclaimed “To Pimp a Butterfly.” It’s a facet of the group of which Ernie Isley is rightfully proud, particularly when he fondly recalls Hendrix’s stint in the band from March 1963 to November 1965.

“It’s great to have Isley on the Hendrix resume in terms of his life and journey, and it’s also great to have Hendrix on the Isley resume in terms of where our career musically wound up going,” Isley explained. “‘Shout’ is a record that sounds one way. ‘Twist and Shout’ sounds a different way. ‘This Old Heart of Mine’ released by Motown sounds a different way. ‘It’s Your Thing’ sounds a different way, but it’s the same group. And then you have ‘That Lady,’—'That Lady?’…that’s the same group. We were able to musically chase and capture what we were after. It’s crossed generations and musical boundaries. In that way, it’s been our gift.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

The Isley Brothers with Maze featuring Frankie Beverly

8 p.m. July 9. Sold out, resale tickets available. Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta. livenation.com.