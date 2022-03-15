International artists tackle global crises

Caption Congolese artist Steve Bandoma's "Perruche Perruque" from the "Costumes" series. Courtesy of MAGNIN-A Gallery, Paris. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Caption Congolese artist Steve Bandoma's "Perruche Perruque" from the "Costumes" series. Courtesy of MAGNIN-A Gallery, Paris. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Some of the most arresting work in the show comes midway through, from artist Fabrice Monteiro of Benin descent on his father’s side and Belgian on his mother’s side. Monteiro dresses his models in monstrous costumes crafted from waste: plastic bottles and fishing nets, animal skulls and turtle shells that give them the aura of spiritual deities instructing humankind on its devastating crimes against nature.

The artist creates haunting works on the precipice between the human and the wild, often staging his dramas at the ocean’s edge to comment on environmental degradation where he lives in Dakar, Senegal. Monteiro creates hybrid creatures combining elements of the natural world and the human one as in his photograph “Prophecy #8″ where his monster wears a face mask and headdress that look forged from tar and oil slicks and drags plastic fishing nets out of the ocean, plastic bottles of detergent caught up along with a horseshoe crab. It’s a disturbing image of feckless human destruction of nature that Monteiro has observed firsthand in the ravaged, polluted landscape of Dakar.

Caption "Macabre by Design" by Egyptian artist Ganzeer (foreground) with work by Atlanta artist Amie Esslinger "Before the Hit" in the background. Courtesy of the artists

Despite the overwhelmingly despondent-bordering-on-grim tone of works in this exhibition, there are moments of hope. A respite comes in the show’s final room, a kind of refreshing palate cleanser that offers a feeling of play and release despite all that has come before. There, Cambodian-American artist Anida Yoeu Ali debuts her charming “Buddhist Bug” photo series for the first time in the United States. The endless traffic cone-orange “bug” is worn like a Halloween costume by various human occupants, its long tubular form seen in classrooms, landscapes and buildings throughout Cambodia. In Ali’s hands the bug is a kind of creepy-cute envoy for a whimsical spirit of kindness as corrective to the country’s history of conflict and brutality.

VISUAL ART REVIEW

“And I Must Scream: The Monstrous Expression of Our Global Crises”

Through May 15. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays. $8; $6 senior citizens, students and ages 6-17; free for members, Emory students, faculty, staff and children 5 and under. Michael C. Carlos Museum, 571 S. Kilgo Circle, Atlanta. 404-727-4282, carlos.emory.edu.

Bottom line: A visually arresting, powerful show, international in scope, about the interconnected global crises that define the planet, from disease to climate change.