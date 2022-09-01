Inaugural Atlanta Art Week Sept. 29-Oct. 2 announces programming line up

The inaugural Atlanta Art Week, founded by art advisor Kendra Walker, has announced its programming lineup. The four-day, citywide event Sept. 29-Oct. 2, encompasses a broad menu of guided tours, exhibit openings, talks, panel discussions, open studios, sneak peaks, extended opening hours and more.
Highlights include access to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium art collection and guided tours of the Coca-Cola Company collection, which contains more than 2,000 artworks by artists as diverse as Auguste Rodin and Andy Warhol.
Philadelphia artist Mary Henderson makes her Atlanta debut at Marcia Wood Gallery; Jackson Fine Art will host the launch of Christy Bush’s new monograph “Familiar”; Gallerie 88 and Buckhead Village will present “Gallerie 88 Design House,” a new pop-up exhibit of design, art and fashion; and Dashboard will bring dance into the equation with a work by Atlanta-based choreographer T. Lang. The Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA) will present a virtual group exhibition “The Future Happened: Designing the Future of Music.” Curated by Grammy winner Lawrence Azerrad, the exhibit will highlight 40 artists from Europe, Africa and the United States.
There will be opening receptions at galleries such as Mason Fine Art, Swan Coach House, September Gray Fine Art, Arnika Dawkins Gallery and Bill Lowe Gallery; and artists’ talks at THE END Project Space and Day & Night Projects.
In total, 13 galleries, seven institutions, among them MOCA GA, the High Museum of Art and MODA, and cultural organizations such as Art Papers and Flux Projects are participating. Events run from at 2-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1; and 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct.2. Some events require advance registration. Check the website for the full schedule at atlantaartweek.co.
Credit: ArtsATL
MEET OUR PARTNER
ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.
If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
