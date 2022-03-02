Hungarian expat André Kertész created lasting art in Paris

In an art world where big is often assumed to be better in both photography and painting, Kertész’s diminutive cartes postales prints made on inexpensive postcard paper illustrate the captivating powers of the tiny. Kertész’s often itty bitty photographs (some close to postage-stamp size) printed in such an accessible format were, the exhibition points out, also a wonderful way for the artist to take his art with him and share it with friends and family.

These diminutive works were also a unique expressive medium with Kertész perfecting techniques of cropping and framing his images against satisfying expanses of empty space. That method truly optimized the form and allowed him a mastery not unlike Warhol’s innovative use of the screenprint. “Postcards” shows a mastery of form but also of perspective in Kertész’s decidedly quirky compositions shot from above, looking down on his subjects. A profusion of staircases lend dimension, dynamism and a hint of mystery to his body of work. In scale and subject there is an intimacy to Kertész’s photographs that makes them feel remarkably timeless and personal, like viewing the world through the eyes of an immigrant ancestor with a fresh, exploratory vision.