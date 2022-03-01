Graham Nash talks music and photography

With a foreword by photographer/record producer Joel Bernstein and a preface by music journalist/filmmaker Cameron Crowe, “Life in Focus” is a curated collection of art and photography from Nash’s personal archive. Images of numerous family and friends, including Joni Mitchell, Stephen Stills and Neil Young, abound alongside Nash’s own stories behind the pictures. Given his passion for taking pictures, Nash is more than happy to share some of his favorite photographers. Among his favorite photogs are Diane Arbus (“She had tremendous courage and vision”), Weegee (“He had the smartness to have a police radio in his car trunk so he could listen and rush out to take pictures”) and Henri Cartier-Bresson (”He was the guy who made one of the greatest statements of photography, which is ‘a decisive moment’”).

But lest music fans worry that Nash has hung up his guitar, rest assured that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is hitting the road this spring to plug in and revisit some old favorites.

“About a year and a half ago, I put together a band that I’d never played with except for a week of rehearsal,” he said. “What I’ve been doing is coming out and doing “Songs For Beginners” (his 1971 solo debut album) from start to finish. Then I’d take an intermission before coming back and doing “Wild Tales” (his 1974 sophomore solo album) from start to finish. We did that for four shows, recorded all of them, took the best and there’s a double-album coming out in the spring of next year.”

Once he gets off the current tour, Nash will continue remotely working on an album with a band that includes guitarist Shane Fontayne. In addition, Nash is reteaming with longtime buddy and old Hollies bandmate Allan Clarke, an outing he’s eager to complete.

Caption Stephen Stills (from left), Graham Nash and David Crosby performing at Atlanta's Philips Arena in 2010. Credit: Tyson Alan Horne / thorne@ajc.com

“Another project I’m working on that I’m very happy with is an album with Allan Clarke,” Nash proudly shared. “Allan Clarke has been my friend since he was six years old. We started The Hollies together in December of 1962 and when he left, it was because he couldn’t sing. But now he’s back. The seven tracks we’ve done so far sound great to me. That’ll come out sometime at the end of the summer.”

Don’t look, however, for a reunion with Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate David Crosby. (“It’s absolutely done,” Nash said.) The same seems to be the case when Nash is asked about The Hollies, who are gearing up for a 60th anniversary tour with original members Tony Hicks and Bobby Elliot participating.

”Nobody has asked me yet about it,” Nash said. “It’s on them to say something. To me, it’s not The Hollies without me and Allan. It’s just not.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

Graham Nash

8 p.m. March 6. $69-$325. Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-5566, variety-playhouse.com.