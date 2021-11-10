While the holidays may bring joy and excitement to some, the season also puts significant stresses on those struggling to get by. Many find it difficult to afford a roof over their heads, much less gifts under the tree.

Explore 8 local nonprofits to donate to this Christmas

But togetherness in community is what the holidays are all about, so channel those good vibes and get ready to help out your neighbors, with one of the many organizations in the Atlanta area that could use your help. Here are six ways you can get involved this holiday season:

The Tender Foundation

The Tender Foundation supports families in Atlanta with rent and grocery assistance, a diaper bank and more, helping them create stability during tough times. Founded by Jaycina Almond, an Atlanta mom inspired by her own challenges, Tender has kept families in their homes and provided vital resources like diapers and utility payments. You can help by donating money, volunteering, or by dropping off diapers, wipes and formula to its office in East Point.

Hosea Helps

In addition to other programs run throughout the year, every Christmas, Hosea Helps hosts “a festival of human services that each use almost 1,000 volunteers to serve 7,000 people in one day.” Those who attend receive a full hot meal, clothing, hygienic services, entertainment, free health care, employment assistance and legal aid.

Volunteer or donate to help continue this longstanding tradition begun by the late civil rights leader Hosea Williams.

The Empty Stocking Fund

The Empty Stocking Fund has provided toys and gifts to disadvantaged children during the holiday season and other essential supplies throughout the year since 1927, thanks to the generosity of volunteers and donations.

Fulton County Animal Services

Consider adopting or fostering a four-legged friend in need for the “pawlidays.” Volunteers are also needed to walk dogs, help with animal adoptions, transportation and more. Fulton County Animal Services also accepts monetary donations, supplies including food and towels, and donations through their Amazon Charity List.

Blessing Bags of Warmth

In 2020, a mother-daughter duo started Blessing Bags of Warmth with a desire to help the un-housed community. According to its Facebook page, the charity has “helped hundreds of individuals and families with children escape crisis, providing shelter, food, and essential resources during times of need.” Help them continue with donations, including clothing, shoes, blankets, and other useful items, as well as by volunteering or by giving a monetary contribution.

Families First

Make the season magical by joining Families First’s “Gift a Family” program, where you can help fulfill the holiday wishlists of families in need. Whether you shop for gifts, make a monetary donation or bring your kids along to volunteer, your kindness will light up their holidays and yours.