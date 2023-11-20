Hottest toys for Christmas 2023: Our top 13 picks

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Bowser action figure. The big, villainous, fire-breathing turtle and king of the Koopa Kingdom from Nintendo’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is a hot present — figuratively. He “breathes” fire in the form of a glowing vapor from his mouth, emitted by pressing one of his side spikes. And, at 7 inches tall, this life-like Bowser is perfect for playing or collecting. Ages 3 and older. $29.99. target.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

“Sesame Street” Elmo slide. Rather than the infamous electric slide dance, Elmo introduces his own simple version that calls for arms to be flapped, slides to the side and a wiggly drop to the ground. Kids of all ages can join in as Elmo sings and dances to his own tune. Ages 18 months to 4 years old. $39.97-$49.99. amazon.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Barbie Dreamhouse. Home sweet home is a three-story deluxe doll house with more than 75 pieces: a pool, slide, kitchen, living room, bedroom, closet, pet-specific places and much more. Designed for Barbie and her friends, the Dreamhouse is big enough to host a slumber party, has integrated lights and sounds, a wheelchair-accessible elevator and everything she needs for endless imaginative play. Ages 3 and older. $179. walmart.com.

Mickey and Minnie’s cloud home. The Disney duo is decked out in pajamas but it’s always playtime with this set that encourages fine motor skills and more. Toddlers can stack bright pieces to make a rainbow, slide the dream plane down a cloud slide or float the aforementioned in water. Ages 1-4. $49.99. amazon.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Liberty and Junior Patrollers playset. Bring Adventure City home with this “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” playset which features Liberty and the Junior Patrollers thwarting another tricky plan from Mayor Humdinger and Vee. The pups can catapult via a rotating launcher, slide down a ramp and more. Ages 3 and older. $39.99. target.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Chase Transforming Cruiser. Clearly, “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” was a kid-friendly favorite this year and Chase’s cruiser arrives just in time for Christmas. Features include sound effects, music and flashing lights and the accompanying mini-Chase has paws that light up. The vehicle also easily transforms to a larger size, perfect for when Chase needs to be on the case. $49.99. macys.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Glo Pals sensory jar. Young children will adore this jar which lights up when water is added. Tap the jar and it changes colors. Coordinating Glo Pals — the vibrant, light-up water-activated character cubes — can also be added to the jar for more sensory play. Jar, $20 and best for ages 18 months and up; cubes, $11-$16 and recommended for ages 3 and older. glopals.com.

Doodle pillowcase. Bedtime is also a time to draw on a pillowcase that’s printed with luminescent ink, allowing kids to draw with the accompanying light pen or a flashlight, phone or night light. Ages 3-14. $22. uncommongoods.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Batman Stunt Force Batmobile. Thanks to big, cushioned wheels, this remote-control vehicle speeds on a variety of surfaces including hardwood floors and carpets and can zip down stairs to scoop up Batman or stop a villain. Action figures sold separately. Ages 4 and older. $29.99-$39.99. amazon.com.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model Mario Edition. The company behind Super Mario Bros. recently released this limited-edition handheld electronic gaming system. Like other versions, gamers can connect it to a TV or use the 7-inch vibrant screen for play. Features, including the console, dock and controllers, are in Mario’s classic red; he also appears as a silhouette at the back. $349. nintendo.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Monkey See, Monkey Poo. Let the laughter begin with this game featuring a monkey and banana-scented “poo.” Using a spinner, players spin to determine the number of tosses they get. Shape the poo, toss and collect coins to win. Ages 4 and older. $14.97-$19.82. walmart.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Play-Doh activity table. Get creative with an all-in-one station featuring 15 accessories; six colorful, moldable compounds; and a desk that flips to a 2D flat surface side and a 3D version with a waterfall maker, vehicle and animal accessories. The desk also features built-in molds for butterflies, fish, frogs, shells and more. Ages 3 and older. $46.99. target.com.

Credit: Adriaan Greyling Credit: Adriaan Greyling

Crayola crafts. Create pixel animal art or a personal design using wixel panels, maps and washable markers, which get absorbed into individual wicks. Designs can be displayed or cleaned and reused. Also, kids can get glowing with creativity using a multi-color portable light board featuring a drawing tablet and gel markers. Artwork displays in 10 different bright colors. Ages 6 and older. Prices vary. crayola.com.