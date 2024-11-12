Hot Sauce Fest ATL brings the heat and entertainment

Whether you’re the type of person who puts hot sauce on virtually anything or you’re a newbie who’d like to learn about and taste the different types available, head to the Hot Sauce Fest ATL on Sunday, Nov. 17, to give your taste buds a kick.

The festival will be held from noon-8 p.m. at Snackbox Studios, 135 Krog St. NE, Atlanta, and includes hot sauce samples with chips and/or spoons, vendors, live music, giveaways, a fire performer, a kids’ zone and food for purchase, including oysters and caviar from Bovino After Dark. Hot sauce blogger John Hollner, winner of last year’s People’s Choice Award, will host a tasting table and guide attendees through a selection of sauces. Similar to the way a sommelier might enhance your experience with wine, Hollner will help you learn about sauce and what foods pair well with different sauces.

Admission to the festival is $25, which includes a $5 coupon to spend at any of the onsite vendors. Samples and entertainment are included in the price, but food is extra.