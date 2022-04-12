Hop to Easter fun with these 8 events and gift ideas

Every bunny can celebrate Easter with a variety of activities, events and do-it-yourself items to fill gift baskets and buckets. Egg hunts and family photos offer opportunities to dress the kids in their Sunday finest. (Parents and caregivers can trade their casual weekend wear for spiffy ensembles too.) Families can have an egg-cellent time atop a mountain during a sunrise worship service which will return for the first time in two years. Customize baskets and buckets with things like jellybeans, lollipops, plush toys and more.
There’s much to do so get creative and start planning your eggs-travaganza now. The following eight ideas will help make this Easter special for families, friends and extended communities. Some events may require social distancing so check before going and be sure to keep a few hops apart from others when necessary.
Events
Weekend fun. Celebrate the season with a weekend of egg-stra special events at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta. Kids will be on a quest to find Easter eggs during a scavenger hunt, learn the fun Bunny Hop dance and craft bunny ears. Other activities will include the exploration of snow—we know, spring is here and we’re in the month of April — but the engaging session will be a treat, especially for kids who like the book “Snowy Day” by Ezra Keats. Tickets are available online only. Free for children 11 months and younger; all others, $15.95. Creative session times vary. April 16-17. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, childrensmuseumatlanta.org.
Worship service. After a two-year hiatus, the annual non-denominational Easter sunrise service will be open to everyone at the top and base of Stone Mountain. The service is free however Skyride lift tickets are $12 one way and $15 roundtrip; guests may utilize the walk-up trail to the top of the mountain for free. Vehicle entry to the park is $20 for a one day permit except for church vans and buses, which are free; this is an incentive to organize a trip with local religious groups. Sign-language interpreters for hearing impaired guests will be present. Park gates open at 3 a.m.; lift, 4 a.m.; and service, 7 a.m. April 17. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 770-498-5690, stonemountainpark.com.
Credit: HANDOUT
Credit: HANDOUT
In-person photos. Take photos with the Easter bunny at Avalon. Photos are first come, first-served at the concierge so come ready to capture this holiday season as a family. Photo package, $15-$25. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. April 15; 8:30-11 a.m., noon-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. April 16. Additionally, the annual Hop-A-Long Easter egg hunt will be available to children and kiddos who collect at least 10 eggs. They can redeem them for a bag of festive treats. Children 3 and younger can crawl, run and hop in Palmer Plaza, located between the restaurants Oak and Colletta, at 8:30 a.m. Children 4-7 years old can hunt for eggs at The Plaza, behind the concierge, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Egg hunts and treats are free. Both events occur April 16. 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000, experienceavalon.com.
Egg hunt. The Atlanta Foundation For Public Spaces and Heritage Sandy Springs will host an Easter Sunday egg hunt with more than 5,000 hidden Easter eggs for families to find and keep during the Sandy Springs Artsapalooza. A children’s play area will be available as well as music, interactive art stations, vendors and more. Free and open to all. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 16 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 17; the egg hunt takes place at 2 p.m. April 17. 6100 Lake Forest Drive NE, Sandy Springs. sandyspringsartsapalooza.com.
DIY baskets and buckets
Sweet treats. Customize the candy portion of Easter baskets by adding a jellybean sampler tackle box from Dylan’s Candy Bar which features a dozen unique flavors including chocolate-covered, Funfetti, sours and more. Jellybeans make great basket and bucket stuffers, scavenger hunt treats or a guessing game to figure out how many are in the box to win a prize. After the holiday, the box doubles as a storage container for small collectibles, trinkets or candy refills. Younger children and kids at heart who want a sweet treat can indulge in a trio of colorful and beautifully decorated lollipops, which are tied together with a festive bow. Tackle box, $28; lollipops, $16. dylanscandybar.com.
Pop to it. A chocolate-colored bunny toy goes “pop” with six pastel foam balls that discharge from its rear. Crafted by Hog Wild Toys, the bunny is cheekily designed with a pre-bitten ear and kids will delight in loading the balls in the bunny then squeezing to make them burst. The harder the bunny is squeezed, the faster and further the balls go which can translate into lots of laughter. This festive toy is great for Easter — it’s adorned with a pink bow — as well as year-round play since it can be used indoors and outdoors. Best for children ages 4 and older. Available at Amazon. $17.99. amazon.com.
Traditional basket. Gift children with a basket filled with things they like — candy, toys, snacks and more from Lucy’s Market. Baskets can be customized with items such as chocolate, marshmallows and bunnies for boys or girls by adding a note when ordering online or via phone. $100. 56 East Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-869-9222, lucysmarket.com.
Soft toys. A soft plush toy is almost a prerequisite for Easter baskets and GUND has an assortment for babies and toddlers. Newborns will enjoy the Oh So Snuggly bunny, hippo or puppy which is just as soft as baby’s favorite blanket and ideal for adorning a room. Children 12 months old and older will love the Peek-a-Ears Peter Rabbit which has floppy ears to cover his eyes and speaks in a British accent when his left foot is pressed. The latter is great for children learning their first words and developing communications skills. Children who are 1 year old and up will light up at the sight of Glow Bops BunBop, a squishy, stackable plush toy that lights up when its nose is touched. $25-$50 each. gund.com.