Hop to Easter fun with these 8 events and gift ideas

In-person photos. Take photos with the Easter bunny at Avalon. Photos are first come, first-served at the concierge so come ready to capture this holiday season as a family. Photo package, $15-$25. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. April 15; 8:30-11 a.m., noon-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. April 16. Additionally, the annual Hop-A-Long Easter egg hunt will be available to children and kiddos who collect at least 10 eggs. They can redeem them for a bag of festive treats. Children 3 and younger can crawl, run and hop in Palmer Plaza, located between the restaurants Oak and Colletta, at 8:30 a.m. Children 4-7 years old can hunt for eggs at The Plaza, behind the concierge, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Egg hunts and treats are free. Both events occur April 16. 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000, experienceavalon.com.

Egg hunt. The Atlanta Foundation For Public Spaces and Heritage Sandy Springs will host an Easter Sunday egg hunt with more than 5,000 hidden Easter eggs for families to find and keep during the Sandy Springs Artsapalooza. A children’s play area will be available as well as music, interactive art stations, vendors and more. Free and open to all. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 16 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 17; the egg hunt takes place at 2 p.m. April 17. 6100 Lake Forest Drive NE, Sandy Springs. sandyspringsartsapalooza.com.

DIY baskets and buckets

Sweet treats. Customize the candy portion of Easter baskets by adding a jellybean sampler tackle box from Dylan’s Candy Bar which features a dozen unique flavors including chocolate-covered, Funfetti, sours and more. Jellybeans make great basket and bucket stuffers, scavenger hunt treats or a guessing game to figure out how many are in the box to win a prize. After the holiday, the box doubles as a storage container for small collectibles, trinkets or candy refills. Younger children and kids at heart who want a sweet treat can indulge in a trio of colorful and beautifully decorated lollipops, which are tied together with a festive bow. Tackle box, $28; lollipops, $16. dylanscandybar.com.

Pop to it. A chocolate-colored bunny toy goes “pop” with six pastel foam balls that discharge from its rear. Crafted by Hog Wild Toys, the bunny is cheekily designed with a pre-bitten ear and kids will delight in loading the balls in the bunny then squeezing to make them burst. The harder the bunny is squeezed, the faster and further the balls go which can translate into lots of laughter. This festive toy is great for Easter — it’s adorned with a pink bow — as well as year-round play since it can be used indoors and outdoors. Best for children ages 4 and older. Available at Amazon. $17.99. amazon.com.

Traditional basket. Gift children with a basket filled with things they like — candy, toys, snacks and more from Lucy’s Market. Baskets can be customized with items such as chocolate, marshmallows and bunnies for boys or girls by adding a note when ordering online or via phone. $100. 56 East Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-869-9222, lucysmarket.com.

Soft toys. A soft plush toy is almost a prerequisite for Easter baskets and GUND has an assortment for babies and toddlers. Newborns will enjoy the Oh So Snuggly bunny, hippo or puppy which is just as soft as baby’s favorite blanket and ideal for adorning a room. Children 12 months old and older will love the Peek-a-Ears Peter Rabbit which has floppy ears to cover his eyes and speaks in a British accent when his left foot is pressed. The latter is great for children learning their first words and developing communications skills. Children who are 1 year old and up will light up at the sight of Glow Bops BunBop, a squishy, stackable plush toy that lights up when its nose is touched. $25-$50 each. gund.com.