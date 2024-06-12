Walter Reeves: Reasons old peonies fail to flower

Q: Why would my peonies not have buds after 20-plus years? Marsha S. Riley, email

A: One reason could be that your plant has crowded roots from being in the same spot for two decades. The solution is to carefully dig up the clump in September and divide it. It was mighty cold around Christmas last year and we did have one late frost, so the cold temperatures might have damaged the flower buds. Check to make sure water has not begun pooling around the plant when it rains. Too much or too little moisture can cause buds to drop. Fertilize your plant once this spring with Holly-Tone and be sure to water in summer.

Q: We are having a hard time with our fescue lawn. We use 12-4-8 fertilizer four times a year; no preemergent or postemergent weed control. We aim for 1 inch of water per week, watering for about one hour daily. It is all green and lush but there are occasional spots where the grass turns brown and then expands into a perfect circle. Sometimes green grass grows in the center of the circle. We don’t want to lose this beautiful fescue! Jennifer Sifuentes, email