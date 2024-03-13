Walter Reeves: A beginning gardener can have a green thumb with these tips

Q: How do I get a green thumb so my plants grow better? Jacqueline Daley, Atlanta

A: Nobody is born with a green thumb. Instead, it’s something you build over time. Even if you’re totally new to plant care, you can still develop a talent for gardening. First, plant for success. If you can be successful with just a few plants, you’ll be encouraged to build on that success in the future. Cosmos, celosia, daylily and marigolds, radishes, lettuces, onions or beans are great for busy beginners. Starting from seed is always exciting, but purchasing seedlings is the way to go in a beginning garden. The best way to become a great gardener is to pay attention and don’t be afraid to ask questions. Notice how your individual plants indicate that they need water. What sorts of insects are in your garden, when, and what are they doing there? You’ll find that most are harmless or even beneficial. What happens if you prune a plant? Experiment in your garden and note the results. You’ll be amazed at how green that thumb of yours becomes with a little trial and error! If you’re stumped, ask gardening friends, neighbors, or an employee at your local gardening store. Don’t give up! The color of your thumb doesn’t matter when your hands are digging in the soil!

Q: Years ago, I had a Shademaster locust tree, but I had to have it removed. I would now like to get another one but all I can find is a Shademaster honey locust. What happened to just the Shademaster locust? Why are they now called honey locust? Mike Schoonover, email