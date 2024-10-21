Squirrels are hard to keep out of trees

1. Use a metal barrier: Wrap a three-foot wide metal barrier starting six feet up around the trunk of your tree to prevent squirrels from climbing up from the ground.

2. Remove low branches: Remove any branches that are less than six feet from the ground.

If you can’t get the trees out of their jump zone, then squirrels will share pecans with you.

Q: I have two amaryllis bulbs that I planted in pots at the beginning of the summer. I intended to plant them in the yard but never got around to it. Now the leaves on them are about three feet long. What should I do now? — Pam McKee, North Decatur

A: You’ve given the amaryllis a nice summer. In order to bloom, they need an equally nice winter: one that does not freeze the bulb. The best way to ensure this is to cut the foliage back to one inch above the bulb neck, keep them in the pot, and bring them indoors to a dry and cool place. Check on them a couple of times in winter. If the soil seems extremely dry, give them a quarter cup of water. By spring they will be convinced that they have had a good winter. You can bring them outdoors when nighttime temperatures are above 50 degrees. The leaves will shoot up and you will get the blooms that you wanted.

Q: Will 10-6-4 fertilizer or Osmocote hurt my English ivy ground cover? — Costa Tsolias, email

A: Fertilizer with an analysis of 10-6-4 is derived from natural sources like feather meal, compost, and greensand. These components release nutrients very slowly, which means there is little chance of hurting the ivy. Osmolcote contains synthetic fertilizer ingredients that are coated with materials that release their nutrients slowly as well. Again, no problem.