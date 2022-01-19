Hamburger icon
Harry Potter Day, Frozen 5K and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Access Atlanta
By Mary Caldwell, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

If you’d like to get out and about in metro Atlanta this weekend, you can take your Potterheads to the Alpharetta Arts Center, where they can enjoy lots of fun Harry Potter Day activities. Or if bull riding and pyrotechnics are more your style, head to Gas South Arena to see the Professional Bull Riders on their latest tour.

Check out the following 15 events in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Atlanta Winter Wine Festival

Noon-4 p.m. session 1, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. session 2. Saturday, Jan. 22. $50 in advance, $60 day of event. City Winery, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Sample your choice of more than 50 wines and a small number of beers while you listen to live music and DJ Qtip. You’ll need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours for entry.

MLK Day of Service at Oakland Cemetery

Help improve the historic African-American grounds at Oakland Cemetery this weekend.

Help improve the historic African-American grounds at Oakland Cemetery this weekend.

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. Oakland Cemetery, 249 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta.

Help improve the historic African-American grounds at Oakland Cemetery at an MLK Day of Service event postponed from earlier. Wear comfortable clothes and closed-toe shoes, and RSVP in advance to ensure the cemetery has enough tools and equipment for everyone.

Friday Night Jazz

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. $25 non-members, free for members. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400.

Enjoy the museum in the evening as the sounds of live jazz from two areas surround you.

Cobb

Frozen 5K and the Snowflake 1K

8 a.m. Snowflake 1K, 8:15 a.m. Frozen 5K. Saturday, Jan. 22. $25 Snowflake 1K, $35 5K run/walk. Town Center Mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw.

Dress as your favorite fairy tale character for the chance to win prizes as you run/walk in your choice of a 5K or 1K.

The Great American Motorcycle Show

Find everything you need to hit the open road at The Great American Motorcycle Show.

Find everything you need to hit the open road at The Great American Motorcycle Show.

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23. $12 adults age 15 and up, $7 kids 6-14, free for kids 5 and under. Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway Atlanta.

You’ll find everything you need — including bikes, parts and accessories — to hit the open road when you visit the Great American Motorcycle Show. You can also meet the bike builders and listen to Southern rock music.

“Pirates of Penzance”

8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 plus additional dates. $41 and up. Cobb Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2800.

Watch The Atlanta Opera’s rollicking performance of Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic “Pirates of Penzance.”

DeKalb

Pirate Day

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. Included with general admission of $22.95-$24.95, free for members. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Bring the kids to dress like a pirate, navigate pirate-themed crafts and games, and meet members of the Atlanta Pirate and Wenches Guild.

Jellyfish Terrarium Workshop

Make and take a “jellyfish” terrarium at PlantHouse in Decatur.

Make and take a “jellyfish” terrarium at PlantHouse in Decatur.

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. $38. PlantHouse, 112 W. Trinity Place, Decatur.

Make a cute “jellyfish” terrarium with plants, shells and more and then take it home.

Intro to Hiking

9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. Free. Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve, 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest. 770-484-3060.

Interested in hiking? Join a ranger on a beginner-friendly two-mile hike where you can ask questions and get advice. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring a refillable water bottle.

North Fulton

Harry Potter Day

12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. Teen illustration class and kids’ rotating arts activities $15 residents, $22.50 non-residents, free artist’s talk. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6165.

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” with art activities for teens and kids and an artist’s talk with Mark Braught, who designed imagery and merchandise for the movie’s release.

Roswell Restaurant Weeks

Visit Big Oak Tavern and other participating restaurants for deals during Roswell Restaurant Weeks.

Visit Big Oak Tavern and other participating restaurants for deals during Roswell Restaurant Weeks.

Thursday, Jan. 20-Sunday, Feb. 6. Various participating restaurants throughout Roswell.

Celebrate the diversity and deliciousness of Roswell cuisine with prix fixe meals at participating restaurants.

Party with Heart

5:30 p.m. VIP cocktail hour, 6:30 p.m. program begins. Saturday, Jan. 22. $200 and up. The Hotel at Avalon, 9000 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta.

Attend the 22nd annual Party with Heart, a live and silent auction with an open bar, dinner and live music. Proceeds benefit The Lionheart School and Lionheart Works.

Gwinnett

Professional Bull Riders: Unleash the Beast Tour

Head to Gas South Arena for two hours of bull riding and pyrotechnics.

Head to Gas South Arena for two hours of bull riding and pyrotechnics.

6:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 and 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23. $26 and up. Gas South District, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500.

See pyrotechnics and watch top bull riders compete against bucking bulls.

2000s Throwback Party

8 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. StillFire Brewing, 343 US 23, Suwanee. 770-927-8989.

Dress in your favorite 2000s swag and enjoy all your favorite hits from the ‘00s.

Georgia Bridal Show

Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23. $10. Gas South District, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500.

Meet face-to-face with all the wedding professionals you’ll need to make your big day special.

