Halloween Haunts: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Folklore Haunted House. 7:30 p.m.-midnight. Friday, Oct. 16-Saturday, Oct. 17 and 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 with additional dates. $22 and up. 5389 N. Main St., Acworth. https://folklorehauntedhouse.com/.

Get spooked at The Manor and Asylum ’67, two scary attractions within Folklore Haunted House.

Movies and Bands: Drive-In Edition. 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. $50. Al Bishop Softball Complex, 1082 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta. 770-528-8860. https://secure.rec1.com/GA/cobb-county-ga.

Pack your car with drinks, snacks, outdoor chairs and blankets to watch “Dirty Dancing” and listen to music from The Neon Queen.

Art in the Park – Clay Under the Stars. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. $40. Pottery Studio, Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw. kennesaw-ga.gov.

No artistic talent is required to make a bowl with provided supplies. Masks are encouraged, and the class will be socially distanced.

DeKalb

Taste of Tucker. Friday, Oct. 16-Sunday, Oct. 18 and continuing through Nov. 7 Various Tucker restaurants. facebook.com.

Taste of Tucker features a different restaurant each day to encourage diners to visit them. Friday’s restaurant is Magnolia Room Cafeteria, Saturday’s is Uncle Maddio’s Pizza and Sunday’s is HAI Authentic Chinese.

Ghost Storytelling Festival. $15. virtual event from ART Station, 5384 Manor Drive, Historic Stone Mountain Village. artstation.org.

The 35th annual “A Tour of Southern Ghosts” storytelling festival is going virtual, and you’ll be emailed a link to a video that showcases the best ghost stories from the South.

Family Backyard Campout. 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17-9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. $30 per site for Dunwoody Nature Center members, $45 for non-members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322. dunwoodynature.org.

Bring food, gear and other supplies to camp out under the stars, toast s’mores and go on a night hike.

2020 Home Tour Virtual 5K Run/Walk and Stroll. Friday, Oct. 16-Saturday, Oct. 17. $45. dunwoodywomensclub.com.

The Dunwoody Woman’s Club is hosting this event, which lets you run or walk a 5K to see homes and neighborhoods throughout Dunwoody or anywhere you live. You can also stroll and decide how much or little you want to walk.

North Fulton

Jazzercise Pink Out Dance Day. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 678-297-2811. awesomealpharetta.com.

Celebrate National Pink Out Day during Breast Cancer Awareness Month by grabbing a pink top to wear as you sweat and dance.

Pumpkin Painting Party. 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House, 227 Sandy Springs Place Ste. 416, Sandy Springs. 404-843-8058. facebook.com.

Have fun at an outdoor pumpkin painting party, enjoy live music, play corn hole, watch Halloween movies on the big screen and catch UGA vs. 'Bama at 8 p.m.

Drive-In Live at Avalon. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. $25 per car, limit six guests per car. Surface parking lot in front of Ted’s Montana Grill, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000. experienceavalon.com.

Pre-order a meal for pick-up from select restaurants and enjoy live music from your car.

Live from the Drive-In: Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Performs the Music of Led Zeppelin. 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. $100 and up per car with four people. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Lot A, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010. livenation.com.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performs Led Zeppelin music in a socially distanced outdoor concert.

Gwinnett

Movies on the Lawn. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, 147 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. facebook.com.

“Monsters Inc.,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “The Addams Family” will be shown on the big screen during the day. Food trucks will sell snacks onsite.

Run Away from 2020 5K. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. $20.20. Suwanee Town Center, 300 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. runsignup.com.

Sick of 2020? Pick up your bib and run a 5K from Suwanee Town Center anytime between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, and your time will be displayed live online.

Frontier Border 12th Annual Frontier Faire. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Free. Fort Daniel Historic Site, 2505 Braselton Hwy./GA 124, Buford. https://thefortdanielfoundation.org/.

Visit the Fort Daniel Archaeology Lab, witness community archaeology, see reenactors and demonstrations and more.

Town Green Concert. 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Free. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. peachtreecornersga.gov.

Enjoy live music from Black Jacket Symphony as they recreate Tom Petty and the Heartbreaker’s classic album sound for sound. Socially distancing and face masks are required.