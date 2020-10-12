These metro Atlanta ghost tours will keep you up at night

Book a tour here.

Legends and Lore at Rhodes Hall

While other events on this list are family-friendly, Legends and Lore at Rhodes Hall is a 21-and-up-only event. The 1904 Castle on Peachtree has served as a backdrop of a well-known Halloween event for over a decade. Paranormal experiences that have been reported will be shared. Tickets are limited and guests can visit one of the city’s most haunted buildings for $35 on Oct. 29 and 30.

Lawrenceville, GA Ghost Tours

Visit the Aurora Theatre now through Oct. 31 to take part in the Lawrenceville, GA Ghost Tours. Metro Atlanta’s oldest city has tales to tell about local legends and recent paranormal activities alike. The 90-minute tour will teach guests about the night Lawrenceville’s main street was filled with the dead who walked along it and the strange new occurrences that have happened in businesses along the square. You can even go inside the Old Jail and possibly have your own spooky story to share. Advance purchases are required and tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children under 12.

Roswell Ghost Tour

The Roswell Ghost Tour provides spooky strolls all year long. Now in its 19th year, tours occur every night in October. Guides will take guests along for a 2.5-hour tour in historic Roswell, which includes a visit to Founders Cemetery, where the city founder Roswell King is interred. It’s a cash-only spot where adults can participate for $20 and children 12 and under can partake for $10.

Ghosts of Marietta

If you live closer to Marietta, you can book a tour with Ghosts of Marietta and get your scary fix year-round. Because of the pandemic, the group is only offering Haunted Walking Tours for the 2020 season. Still, it’s the tour that brought fame to the group.

Guided by the light of a lantern, guests will spend 90 minutes listening to haunted tales from a storyteller. For ticketing purposes, adults are considered people ages 13-64 and admission is $17. Children ages 12 and under are $12 while people ages 65 and older as well as students can attend for $15. Students are required to present a valid ID.

Bonus: Savannah ghost tours

While it’s not exactly in the metro area, no ghost tour list involving Georgia would be complete without mentioning Savannah. The state’s first city is routinely included on lists of America’s most haunted cities and for good reason. With more than 40 ghost tours available, there’s no shortage of ways to discover the more spirited side of the town.

