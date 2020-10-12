These metro Atlanta ghost tours will keep you up at night

While Oakland Cemetery won’t be hosting it’s annual Capturing the Spirit of Oakland Halloween Tours this year, there are other spooky spots in metro Atlanta that will have ghost tours.
Guests can expect to go on the typical haunted strolls in Decatur and Roswell as well as others in Atlanta. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing protocols are in effect for many of the ghost tours. Some but not all require masks, although in many cases they are recommended. Be sure to check the event website for details regarding specific COVID-19 guidelines.
For a list of places that will be sure to give you goosebumps, check out the list below:
A professional psychic and medium leads the Decatur Ghost Tour. The trek, which is offered all times of the year, will detail stories of murder, tragedy and passion. Beginning at Decatur’s Historic Town Square, the easy, one-mile walk includes a visit to Old Decatur Cemetery. Reservations are required to attend and the cost ranges from $15 to $12 for children under 10.
Legends and Lore at Rhodes Hall
While other events on this list are family-friendly, Legends and Lore at Rhodes Hall is a 21-and-up-only event. The 1904 Castle on Peachtree has served as a backdrop of a well-known Halloween event for over a decade. Paranormal experiences that have been reported will be shared. Tickets are limited and guests can visit one of the city’s most haunted buildings for $35 on Oct. 29 and 30.
Click here for details.
Visit the Aurora Theatre now through Oct. 31 to take part in the Lawrenceville, GA Ghost Tours. Metro Atlanta’s oldest city has tales to tell about local legends and recent paranormal activities alike. The 90-minute tour will teach guests about the night Lawrenceville’s main street was filled with the dead who walked along it and the strange new occurrences that have happened in businesses along the square. You can even go inside the Old Jail and possibly have your own spooky story to share. Advance purchases are required and tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children under 12.
For details, visit the website.
The Roswell Ghost Tour provides spooky strolls all year long. Now in its 19th year, tours occur every night in October. Guides will take guests along for a 2.5-hour tour in historic Roswell, which includes a visit to Founders Cemetery, where the city founder Roswell King is interred. It’s a cash-only spot where adults can participate for $20 and children 12 and under can partake for $10.
Visit the website for more information.
If you live closer to Marietta, you can book a tour with Ghosts of Marietta and get your scary fix year-round. Because of the pandemic, the group is only offering Haunted Walking Tours for the 2020 season. Still, it’s the tour that brought fame to the group.
Guided by the light of a lantern, guests will spend 90 minutes listening to haunted tales from a storyteller. For ticketing purposes, adults are considered people ages 13-64 and admission is $17. Children ages 12 and under are $12 while people ages 65 and older as well as students can attend for $15. Students are required to present a valid ID.
For details, see the website.
Bonus: Savannah ghost tours
While it’s not exactly in the metro area, no ghost tour list involving Georgia would be complete without mentioning Savannah. The state’s first city is routinely included on lists of America’s most haunted cities and for good reason. With more than 40 ghost tours available, there’s no shortage of ways to discover the more spirited side of the town.
Visit Savannah.com for a roundup of ghost tours.