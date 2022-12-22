ajc logo
Go Atlanta: The different iterations of Santa Claus, talking the songs with Barry Manilow, the reopening of Pizza Jeans

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC entertainment reporter Rodney Ho talks about his conversation with Barry Manilow, who has a $10K teacher giveaway for his concert in Atlanta on January 19.

AJC Food and dining reporter Yvonne Zusel tells you how you can help employees of a beloved restaurant at Krog Street Market that was forced to close because of extensive damage. Plus, hear about the reopening of Pizza Jeans.

Nedra Rhone, AJC’s Real Life columnist, talks about all the different iterations of Santa Claus.

AJC arts and entertainment editor Shane Harrison previews this week’s Go Guide and Sunday Living and Arts section. Plus, where you can find a roundup of places with caviar service.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Tommy, our pet of the week, is a handsome gent who loves all people, from children on up. He has never met a stranger and if you give him a treat, he will oh-so-gently take it from your hand to seal the deal on your friendship. Tommy also loves to play with toys. He’ll happily spend the afternoon silencing a squeaker toy, running around with a rope toy hanging out of his mouth or gnawing on a bone. He is well-behaved in the home and listens to many cues, including “sit” and getting on and off furniture. The adorable 3-year-old Tommy is ready to meet you at LifeLine’s Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta.

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

