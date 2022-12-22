Go Atlanta: The different iterations of Santa Claus, talking the songs with Barry Manilow, the reopening of Pizza Jeans

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Tommy, our pet of the week, is a handsome gent who loves all people, from children on up. He has never met a stranger and if you give him a treat, he will oh-so-gently take it from your hand to seal the deal on your friendship. Tommy also loves to play with toys. He’ll happily spend the afternoon silencing a squeaker toy, running around with a rope toy hanging out of his mouth or gnawing on a bone. He is well-behaved in the home and listens to many cues, including “sit” and getting on and off furniture. The adorable 3-year-old Tommy is ready to meet you at LifeLine’s Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta.

