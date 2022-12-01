ajc logo
Go Atlanta: Sloomoo Institute, great Japanese at Nobu, and how Star Bar has been saved

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho gets slimed at the Sloomoo Institute. Plus, Rodney checks out “Fantasy Football”, the new kids film streaming on Paramount+.

AJC Food, Dining, and Living editor Ligaya Figueras has two new restaurants for you to check out, Nobu and Roshambo.

AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison previews what’s coming up in the AJC’s Go Guide and the Sunday Living and Arts section. Shane will also introduce you to Gomez Addams, your new super-friendly, good-smooching best friend.

Pet of the week Gomez Addams is a 2-year-old, 50-pound handsome boy. He has a lovely tan and white coat and an adorable brown spot over his right eye. He’s on the medium energy side, is a little shy at first and loves treats. Gomez is super friendly, gives great smooches and has the most adorable posture when he wants to cuddle. Open your heart and home to this sweet dog today. You can stop by for a visit at DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee or email adoption@dekalbcountyanimalservices.com.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

About the Author

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

