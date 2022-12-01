Go Atlanta: Sloomoo Institute, great Japanese at Nobu, and how Star Bar has been saved

Pet of the week Gomez Addams is a 2-year-old, 50-pound handsome boy. He has a lovely tan and white coat and an adorable brown spot over his right eye. He’s on the medium energy side, is a little shy at first and loves treats. Gomez is super friendly, gives great smooches and has the most adorable posture when he wants to cuddle. Open your heart and home to this sweet dog today. You can stop by for a visit at DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee or email adoption@dekalbcountyanimalservices.com.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.