Go Atlanta: Roller skate fitness, ‘Walking Dead’ spinoffs, ‘Stranger Things’ salaries, and where to indulge in donuts and desserts

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC Real-Life columnist Nedra Rhone shows you where you can join a fitness program on roller skates.
AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho talks about new spin-offs from “The Walking Dead” series and a look at some of the actors’ salaries in “Stranger Things.”
AJC Food, Dining, and Living editor Ligaya Figueras announces the return of starred review restaurants, this week featuring Nobu and Roshambo. Plus, the Ellijay barbecue restaurant that is now back in business.
AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison talks about an opera that premiered in 1787 that is coming to Atlanta after more than a decade.
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Tidings is this week’s pet of the week. Everybody loves a tuxedo pup and our boy Tidings here is no exception. This dual-tone boy is 2 years old and is looking for a constant cuddle companion. Not too fussy about toys or treats, Tidings just wants friends to run and play with. Learn more about Tidings on his shelter page or schedule a visit at the Fulton County Animal Shelter located at 860 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta.
Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
About the Author
Credit: First Baptist Church