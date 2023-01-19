ajc logo
X

Go Atlanta: Roller skate fitness, ‘Walking Dead’ spinoffs, ‘Stranger Things’ salaries, and where to indulge in donuts and desserts

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC Real-Life columnist Nedra Rhone shows you where you can join a fitness program on roller skates.

AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho talks about new spin-offs from “The Walking Dead” series and a look at some of the actors’ salaries in “Stranger Things.”

AJC Food, Dining, and Living editor Ligaya Figueras announces the return of starred review restaurants, this week featuring Nobu and Roshambo. Plus, the Ellijay barbecue restaurant that is now back in business.

AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison talks about an opera that premiered in 1787 that is coming to Atlanta after more than a decade.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Tidings is this week’s pet of the week. Everybody loves a tuxedo pup and our boy Tidings here is no exception. This dual-tone boy is 2 years old and is looking for a constant cuddle companion. Not too fussy about toys or treats, Tidings just wants friends to run and play with. Learn more about Tidings on his shelter page or schedule a visit at the Fulton County Animal Shelter located at 860 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

About the Author

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Family of Devin Willock to discuss legal actions following fatal crash11h ago

Credit: First Baptist Church

‘She knew she was blessed’: UGA recruiting staffer, 24, remembered as go-getter
12h ago

Credit: Ben Curtis

Update: Metro Atlanta men continue hike up Mount Kilimanjaro
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Public weighs in on medical marijuana rules before Georgia sales begin
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Public weighs in on medical marijuana rules before Georgia sales begin
12h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Report: Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell enters transfer portal
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Hannah Helton

Visual arts roundup: Seduction, the Old West, seahorses, ceramics and more
14h ago
Atlanta film circuit hopes for local names among Academy Awards nominees
16h ago
For Atlanta’s jazz scene, Neal Starkey is the godfather of the double bass
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
Georgia’s incredible edible eggs about to be officially healthy?
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top