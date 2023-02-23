BreakingNews
MARTA resumes Red Line service south of Medical Center station
Go Atlanta: Memories of Jimmy Carter, Tara Theatre reopens, and how to make the perfect brisket

Things to Do
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s new podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC food, dining and living editor Ligaya Figueras has a couple of ideas if you’re looking for good oysters.

Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho has a look at the reopening of the Tara Theatre.

While features reporter Yvonne Zusel will tell you where to go to learn how to up your barbecue game.

Our crew will also discuss their favorite memories of former President Jimmy Carter.

Credit: Lifeline

Credit: Lifeline

Snazzy Snickers is an easy-going, loving pup who brings happiness with him wherever he goes. He loves walks and is great on a leash. Snazzy Snickers loves cuddles and wants everyone to know that he won’t get hangry as long as you keep the treats coming! Meet him today at Dekalb County Animal Services, located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee, or email LifeLine today at adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

