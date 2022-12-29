Go Atlanta: Looking back at Atlanta’s dining scene in 2022, ways to ring in 2023 including the Peach Drop

BreakingNews
UPDATE: 1 dead after 2 teens fall into partially frozen Cobb lake
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, Yvonne Zusel and Henri Hollis from the AJC food and dining team look back at Atlanta’s food scene in 2022.

AJC entertainment reporter Rodney Ho has details on Peach Drop in Atlanta. Plus, Rodney chats with AJC arts and entertainment editor Shane Harrison about all the concerts coming to Atlanta in the first half of 2023.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

The sweetest senior is waiting for you. Our pet of the week Draco is 8 years old and is ready to spend his time hanging out with you and enjoying the days with snuggles and snacks. After a nice stroll around the neighborhood you can argue over what to watch on TV while you enjoy the rest of your day together. Draco is a bit shy and timid at first, but warms up quickly once he sniffs you out and realizes that you’re his person. Come meet him today at Fulton County Animal Services located at 860 Marietta Blvd. NW in Atlanta.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

