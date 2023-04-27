X

Go Atlanta: Interviews with George Foreman, Rainn Wilson and Tomer Zvulun

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTO

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago
And it’s going to be a busy weekend in downtown Atlanta.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC reporter Bo Emerson introduces you to Tomer Zvulun, general and artistic director of the Atlanta Opera, who is fulfilling a decade-long dream to bring “Das Rheingold” to Atlanta.

Yvonne Zusel from the food and dining team has a way for you to try Atlanta’s various Mexican restaurants broken down by region. You’ll also hear about all the new dining options in Dunwoody, including Hawkers Asian Market and another new food hall.

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho sits down with George Foreman to talk about his new biopic, and how he was moved by watching his own life story. Plus, Rodney speaks with Rainn Wilson of “Office” fame about his new book “Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution.” Wilson will be at the Rialto Center for the Arts on Friday, April 28, as part of the Atlanta Film Festival.

Arts and entertainment editor Shane Harrison has details on the 2023 Inman Park Festival and Tour of Homes that you won’t want to miss this weekend. Maybe you can take along Chili Pepper, Go Atlanta’s pet of the week.

Chili Pepper is the sweetest little puppy. She has lots of puppy energy and likes to run around and jump but can also be chill and let you hold her like a baby. She learned how to play with a ball just this week and is learning sit. She’s very food motivated and takes treats gently.

Meet Chili Pepper today at Fulton County Animal Services, located at 860 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

Links to today’s topics:

Going downtown Friday? Don’t expect a swift journey

For Tomer Zvulun, ‘Das Rheingold’ fulfills a decade-long dream

WSB radio swapping Eric Von Haessler and Mark Arum show time slots

Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson departures roil cable news universe

At home with Cristina Kisner of Cristy’s Kitchen in Roswell

Chef Terry Sargent shares vegan barbecue recipes

Rainn Wilson of ‘Office’ fame explores spirituality in new book, adores Iceland

2023 Inman Park Festival

Georgia Craft Brewers Festival

