Go Atlanta: Interviews with George Foreman, Rainn Wilson and Tomer Zvulun

Arts and entertainment editor Shane Harrison has details on the 2023 Inman Park Festival and Tour of Homes that you won’t want to miss this weekend. Maybe you can take along Chili Pepper, Go Atlanta’s pet of the week.

Chili Pepper is the sweetest little puppy. She has lots of puppy energy and likes to run around and jump but can also be chill and let you hold her like a baby. She learned how to play with a ball just this week and is learning sit. She’s very food motivated and takes treats gently.

Meet Chili Pepper today at Fulton County Animal Services, located at 860 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta.

Links to today’s topics:

Going downtown Friday? Don’t expect a swift journey

For Tomer Zvulun, ‘Das Rheingold’ fulfills a decade-long dream

WSB radio swapping Eric Von Haessler and Mark Arum show time slots

Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson departures roil cable news universe

At home with Cristina Kisner of Cristy’s Kitchen in Roswell

Chef Terry Sargent shares vegan barbecue recipes

Rainn Wilson of ‘Office’ fame explores spirituality in new book, adores Iceland

2023 Inman Park Festival

Georgia Craft Brewers Festival