Go Atlanta: Four stars for Mujo, Duran Duran comes to Atlanta, and an all-day sandwich and cocktail bar

Credit: Mujo

Credit: Mujo

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Henri Hollis of the AJC food and dining teams has a four-star review of Mujo in West Midtown and tells you why it’s one of the best fine dining experiences he has ever had.

Rodney Ho tells us about his conversation with the author who wrote a book about “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” He’ll also tell you about the “Impractical Jokers” star that is bringing his new solo act to Cobb Energy Center, and when Duran Duran is coming to Atlanta.

Shane Harrison introduces you to the band Pacifico and their new album “Self Care,” which comes with a self-care journal so listeners can jot down personal thoughts about improving mental health and well-being. He’ll also introduce you to 8-year-old Trudy, our pet of the week who needs a hero in human form.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Trudy’s endearing personality is sure to win over any adopter’s heart. Trudy enjoys giving hugs and kisses by standing on her hind legs to give you up close and personal affection. This sweetheart will never say “no” to a squeaky toy or a good belly rub. She gets along well with everyone she meets, including. She’s been cooped up in a kennel since August, and that is no place for an 8-year-old senior with this much love to give. Trudy is looking for a hero in human form, could it be you? If you are ready to provide a home to this four-legged sweetheart in return for endless hours of affection, email LifeLine today at adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com. Learn more about Trudy here.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

About the Author

Shane Harrison is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com. He has been with the AJC since 1990.

