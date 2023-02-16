Go Atlanta: Four stars for Mujo, Duran Duran comes to Atlanta, and an all-day sandwich and cocktail bar

Trudy’s endearing personality is sure to win over any adopter’s heart. Trudy enjoys giving hugs and kisses by standing on her hind legs to give you up close and personal affection. This sweetheart will never say “no” to a squeaky toy or a good belly rub. She gets along well with everyone she meets, including. She’s been cooped up in a kennel since August, and that is no place for an 8-year-old senior with this much love to give. Trudy is looking for a hero in human form, could it be you? If you are ready to provide a home to this four-legged sweetheart in return for endless hours of affection, email LifeLine today at adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com. Learn more about Trudy here.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.