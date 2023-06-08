Go Atlanta: Dinosaurs, Transformers and Atlanta’s James Beard Award winner

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho explains the ouster of CNN chief Chris Licht after a brief and rocky run at the 24-hour news network. Plus, an update on the recently vandalized Jurassic World’s planned reopening, and where things stand with the writers strike. Rodney also sits down with two actors and the director for the upcoming “Transformers” sequel.

Food, dining, and living editor Ligaya Figueras talks about Atlanta’s own James Beard Award winner, chef Terry Koval of Decatur restaurants the Deer and the Dove and B-Side. Plus, something new coming soon to Pullman Yards, as well as all the food, dining, and restaurant news of the week.

Yvonne Zusel from the food and dining team fills in for Shane Harrison and has the latest news and insight into the Atlanta dining scene as well as an event that mixes art and music in Virginia-Highland.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Our pet of the week Markarlee is new to LifeLine’s Community Animal Center, so they’re just getting to know her. What we can tell you is that she is striking with her lovely white coat, friendly, and seems to be easy to walk on leash. This beautiful bundle is about 3 years old and weighs approximately 54 pounds. Consider fostering her so that we can learn more. Or, jump right in and meet her for yourself at the Lifeline shelter which is located at 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta.

