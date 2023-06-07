Chris Licht stepping down as CNN chief after rocky tenure

Chris Licht, CNN’s embattled chief, is leaving the company after a brief, rocky run where he managed to alienate much of the CNN staff with clumsy efforts to steer the company in a more centrist fashion.

Digital media company Puck News first reported the news on Wednesday morning. Other media sources subsequently confirmed the news. Soon after, CNN confirmed the news via a memo from Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav.

“I have known Chris for many years and have enormous respect for him, personally and professionally,” Zaslav wrote. “This job was never going to be easy, especially at a time of great disruption and transformation, and Chris poured his heart and soul into it. He has a deep love for journalism and this business and that has been evident throughout his tenure. Unfortunately, things did not work out the way we had hoped ― and ultimately that’s on me. I take responsibility. Needless to say, we appreciate Chris’ efforts and dedication and wish him all the best.”

Since Licht took over, he nixed CNN’s streaming platform CNN+, created a morning show that imploded in his face and helmed a widely panned Donald Trump town hall. It didn’t help that ratings cratered to levels not seen in decades. This past Friday, an Atlantic profile in which he gave plenty of access painted him as paranoid, insular and obsessed with press coverage of himself.

He apologized to CNN staff on Monday morning but it was too little, too late.

Licht’s previous experience as producer of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” “CBS Morning News” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” failed to translate to running a complicated 4,000-person international news operation previously operated by a hands-on boss in Jeff Zucker.

Puck said Amy Entelis, a longtime CNN executive who was a Zucker loyalist, will be interim chief executive officer until Zaslav finds a permanent boss for CNN. Zaslav’s memo said she will be part of a leadership team that includes Virginia Moseley, Eric Sherling and David Leavy.

“Amy is splendid,” said former CNN president Tom Johnson. “Highly respected by the CNN staff. Spectacular leader of CNN Films.”

CNN currently has more than 1,000 employees based in Atlanta, where the news operation started 43 years ago, but the company is now essentially headquartered in New York City.