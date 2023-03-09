Go Atlanta: Atlanta Science Festival, St. Patrick’s Day parade, ‘Gone with the Wind’ original scripts

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC Food, Dining, and Living editor Ligaya Figueras is back with news that Atlanta is in talks with Michelin Guide to feature local restaurants. She’ll also tell you who is taking over the Little 5 Pizza space in Little Five Points, details about the Dahlonega Chocolate Crawl, and a new food hall planned for Peoplestown.
AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho talks about how an early script of “Gone with the Wind” got into the hands of a historian and the debates that were had among the writers for one of the most celebrated and most disgraced movies ever made. Plus, Rodney has a list of concerts planned for Atlanta, and the story behind the show “Farmer Wants a Wife.”
AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison sits down with Meisa Salaita, co-Founder & co-executive director of the Atlanta Science Festival to talk about the events you can experience this month all across Atlanta, including a big party in Piedmont Park.
Our pet of the week Lamona has a soft blonde coat with dark ears/muzzle and a cute white stripe down her face. Lamona is a little shy at first but warms up quickly as soon as she gets to know you. She’s on the lower energy side, is easy to walk, and will always take a tasty treat when you offer it. She is a great listener and is happy to relax by your side. Get to know this sweet and gentle soul by emailing LifeLine Animal Project at adoptions@dekalbanimaservices.com or go to her shelter page. You can also stop by DeKalb County Animal Services today at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee.
Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
