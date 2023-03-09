X
Dark Mode Toggle

Go Atlanta: Atlanta Science Festival, St. Patrick’s Day parade, ‘Gone with the Wind’ original scripts

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC Food, Dining, and Living editor Ligaya Figueras is back with news that Atlanta is in talks with Michelin Guide to feature local restaurants. She’ll also tell you who is taking over the Little 5 Pizza space in Little Five Points, details about the Dahlonega Chocolate Crawl, and a new food hall planned for Peoplestown.

AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho talks about how an early script of “Gone with the Wind” got into the hands of a historian and the debates that were had among the writers for one of the most celebrated and most disgraced movies ever made. Plus, Rodney has a list of concerts planned for Atlanta, and the story behind the show “Farmer Wants a Wife.”

AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison sits down with Meisa Salaita, co-Founder & co-executive director of the Atlanta Science Festival to talk about the events you can experience this month all across Atlanta, including a big party in Piedmont Park.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Our pet of the week Lamona has a soft blonde coat with dark ears/muzzle and a cute white stripe down her face. Lamona is a little shy at first but warms up quickly as soon as she gets to know you. She’s on the lower energy side, is easy to walk, and will always take a tasty treat when you offer it. She is a great listener and is happy to relax by your side. Get to know this sweet and gentle soul by emailing LifeLine Animal Project at adoptions@dekalbanimaservices.com or go to her shelter page. You can also stop by DeKalb County Animal Services today at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

About the Author

Shane Harrison is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com. He has been with the AJC since 1990.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

DeSantis' new Disney World board hints at future controversy14h ago

Credit: WANF-TV

Fred Kalil retiring after 42-year sports broadcasting career
12h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia state Rep. Tish Naghise dies
12h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia’s ‘good foundation’ not enough to avoid another SEC flameout
5h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia’s ‘good foundation’ not enough to avoid another SEC flameout
5h ago

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner: ‘I hope, I pray’ to continue on as Georgia Tech coach
9h ago
The Latest

The Atlanta Lyric Theatre closes its doors after 42 years
18h ago
Habima’s ‘Cinderella’ continues 30 years of changing lives through performance
21h ago
Review: Atlanta Baroque, Kinnara beautifully evoke changing of the seasons
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Georgia high school basketball: State championship scores, schedule
8h ago
Factory shutdown raises concern over finding asthma medication
22h ago
5 bills to watch in the final days of the Georgia legislative session
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top