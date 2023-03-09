Go Atlanta: Atlanta Science Festival, St. Patrick’s Day parade, ‘Gone with the Wind’ original scripts

Our pet of the week Lamona has a soft blonde coat with dark ears/muzzle and a cute white stripe down her face. Lamona is a little shy at first but warms up quickly as soon as she gets to know you. She’s on the lower energy side, is easy to walk, and will always take a tasty treat when you offer it. She is a great listener and is happy to relax by your side. Get to know this sweet and gentle soul by emailing LifeLine Animal Project at adoptions@dekalbanimaservices.com or go to her shelter page. You can also stop by DeKalb County Animal Services today at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee.

