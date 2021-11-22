Get them now: The 2021 hottest toys list

Picking the perfect Christmas present for children can be simple, but most kids (especially the ones in my family), have a full catalog of toys they want. To get started, make a list then check it twice because this curated list features seven of the hottest toys today, which are perfect because all kids made the nice list this year, right? There’s a Batcave inclusive of a toddler-sized Batman and one that’s small enough for little fingers to hold. Now that we’re talking digits, as in anatomy, there’s a bubble game kids and adults can play. There’s a lava-erupting volcano, customizable butterflies and more; keep reading for the full list reveal. Word is Santa’s sleigh is having some delays by way of shipping so head to the store or visit each retailer online now. Items are currently available as of the story date.
Credit: Courtesy of Walmart
On a roll. Bring action and adventures home with a metallic Paw Patrol Adventure Bay Rescue Way play set. Available at Walmart, the set includes two die-cast character vehicles — Marshall and Chase — as well a dual tracks for all the rescue dogs to race down the corkscrew tower and play-save something since no job is too big and no pup is too small. Additional character vehicles can be purchased separately and luckily, up to six can be launched on the track. If this play set is on your kiddo’s list, you may want to purchase it on the double because it is likely to sell out. Recommended for ages 4 and older. $49.99. walmart.com.
Credit: Courtesy of Target
Star quality. To take the guesswork out of gifting one of the hottest toys this year, Target offers the L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Movie Magic Studios set featuring four stages and a movie theater green screen. Unboxing will reveal a dozen dolls with favorites like fashion, surprise, pets and more, plus over 70 surprises. One thing that’s no surprise: kids will enjoy imaginative, movie star-like play with this toy which will keep them screen-free for a while. Recommended for ages 4 and older. $135.99. target.com.
Stomping ground. Kids seem to have boundless energy and to fuel their active interests, gift them with a Stomp Rocket Jr. Glow which allows them to stomp on a launch pad then propel a glow in the dark foam-tipped rocket up to 100 feet in the air. Fast assembly makes it easier for eager kids to play outdoors with this toy by themselves or take turns with siblings and friends. The jumping and stomping may also inspire nap time after playtime. Available at Kazoo Toys. Recommended ages 3 and older. $18.99. 3718 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 404-500-1027, kazootoysatlanta.com.
Credit: Courtesy of Schleich
History in the making. Remember the old-school science experience that involved a homemade volcano filled with baking soda which erupted when vinegar was poured in? The Schleich volcano expedition base camp is a modern, mess-free version bursting with glowing lava thanks to built-in LED lighting, a cool vapor to mimic smoke, vibrating motion to replicate tremors plus two realistic looking dinosaurs. Kids can have a roaring good time walking the dinosaurs around the obstacle course and hand-chopping the volcano to see the fiery plastic boulders tumble in different directions. Available at Amazon. Recommended for ages 4 and older. $129.99. amazon.com.
Credit: Courtesy of Target
Finger game. What do you do with bubble wrap after using it? A handheld game answers the question: Pop It! This never-ending Chuckle & Roar bubble game allows people to get it popping all the time sans plastic waste. Target offers several versions including a bright yellow, tie-dye, extra-large pop pad or one featuring letters and numbers. The latter can used for educational practice but adults can get creative and spell out phrases like “I love U”, “hug me” or even pop the question. Recommended for ages 3 and older. $7.99-$19.99. target.com.
Credit: Courtesy of Crayola
Custom colors. Art and education coincide with a STEAM paper butterfly science kit by Crayola. Kids can create colorful one-of-a-kind paper butterflies while learning about capillary action. The kit includes three inks which are absorbed into the wings, creating beautiful, bright butterflies. Inks can be mixed to create even more colors using a mixing chart and white crayon. Recommended for ages 7 and older. $29.99. michaels.com.
Credit: Courtesy of Target
Caped crusader. Down time has endless possibilities with a 14-piece Bat-Tech Batcave Playset featuring a massive Batman that’s almost three feet tall and has the ability to transform to an action-packed Batcave. Available at Target, the set includes a 4-inch Batman action figure that can monitor villains on a Bat-computer, get armored up in the tool shop, ride an elevator and swing from a grappling hook. Special lights and sounds add another layer of adventure and coupled with the 10 action play areas, kids will find themselves busy defending their in-home Gotham. Recommended for ages 4 and older. $99.99. target.com.
About the Author