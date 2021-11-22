Get them now: The 2021 hottest toys list

Stomping ground. Kids seem to have boundless energy and to fuel their active interests, gift them with a Stomp Rocket Jr. Glow which allows them to stomp on a launch pad then propel a glow in the dark foam-tipped rocket up to 100 feet in the air. Fast assembly makes it easier for eager kids to play outdoors with this toy by themselves or take turns with siblings and friends. The jumping and stomping may also inspire nap time after playtime. Available at Kazoo Toys. Recommended ages 3 and older. $18.99. 3718 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 404-500-1027, kazootoysatlanta.com.

Caption Have a roaring good time with a volcano that erupts, dinosaurs the can rip and run an obstacle course and boulders that tumble down. Credit: Courtesy of Schleich Credit: Courtesy of Schleich

History in the making. Remember the old-school science experience that involved a homemade volcano filled with baking soda which erupted when vinegar was poured in? The Schleich volcano expedition base camp is a modern, mess-free version bursting with glowing lava thanks to built-in LED lighting, a cool vapor to mimic smoke, vibrating motion to replicate tremors plus two realistic looking dinosaurs. Kids can have a roaring good time walking the dinosaurs around the obstacle course and hand-chopping the volcano to see the fiery plastic boulders tumble in different directions. Available at Amazon. Recommended for ages 4 and older. $129.99. amazon.com.

Caption Folks with fidgety fingers can pop bubbles all day with this fun handheld game. Credit: Courtesy of Target Credit: Courtesy of Target

Finger game. What do you do with bubble wrap after using it? A handheld game answers the question: Pop It! This never-ending Chuckle & Roar bubble game allows people to get it popping all the time sans plastic waste. Target offers several versions including a bright yellow, tie-dye, extra-large pop pad or one featuring letters and numbers. The latter can used for educational practice but adults can get creative and spell out phrases like “I love U”, “hug me” or even pop the question. Recommended for ages 3 and older. $7.99-$19.99. target.com.

Caption Create colorful butterflies that can be displayed as works of art with Crayola's STEAM Paper Butterflies Science Kit. Credit: Courtesy of Crayola Credit: Courtesy of Crayola

Custom colors. Art and education coincide with a STEAM paper butterfly science kit by Crayola. Kids can create colorful one-of-a-kind paper butterflies while learning about capillary action. The kit includes three inks which are absorbed into the wings, creating beautiful, bright butterflies. Inks can be mixed to create even more colors using a mixing chart and white crayon. Recommended for ages 7 and older. $29.99. michaels.com.

Caption A life-size Batman opens up to reveal 10 action-packed adventure areas for those ready to protect Gotham. Credit: Courtesy of Target Credit: Courtesy of Target

Caped crusader. Down time has endless possibilities with a 14-piece Bat-Tech Batcave Playset featuring a massive Batman that’s almost three feet tall and has the ability to transform to an action-packed Batcave. Available at Target, the set includes a 4-inch Batman action figure that can monitor villains on a Bat-computer, get armored up in the tool shop, ride an elevator and swing from a grappling hook. Special lights and sounds add another layer of adventure and coupled with the 10 action play areas, kids will find themselves busy defending their in-home Gotham. Recommended for ages 4 and older. $99.99. target.com.