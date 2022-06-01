Festivals and more: 6 things to do around Atlanta

In operation for more than 30 years, the Scott Antique Market is an Atlanta institution. Today, it’s the world’s largest monthly indoor antique show and a great place to find some special treasures with their own history. This event is so big that it takes over both buildings of the Atlanta Expo Center, so you may want to set aside two days to see all this market has to offer.

Braselton Antique & Artisan Summer Festival

12 p.m-7 p.m. Friday, June 24, 9 p.m.- 6 p.m., Saturday, June 25, 10 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Free parking and admission. 115 Harrison Street. Braselton. 706-824-7204. vintagemarkets.net.

This festival shows off antiques and new hand-made items. An hour and a half outside Atlanta, the drive is worth it to walk through the booths of almost 300 vendors. In addition to furniture, home decor, jewelry and pottery, the festival includes around 10 food trucks and alcohol vendors so you don’t have to look for that hidden gem on an empty stomach.

Historic celebrations

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival

Friday, June 17 - Sunday, June 19 (parade on the 18.) Free admission. Centennial Olympic Park. 265 Park Ave W NW. Atlanta. 404-587-5457. juneteenthatl.com.

The 10th annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival celebrates the national holiday, which marks the emancipation and independence of all Americans. June 19 is the actual holiday, but the whole weekend will be full of live music and other performances, food trucks and a variety of booths featuring local vendors. Saturday’s parade is open to all, and one of this year’s themes is “The Time Is Always Now! Building Bridges For Future Generations!”

NAACP Juneteenth Weekend

6 p.m.-11 p.m., Friday, June 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Free admission. Marietta Square, Glover Park. 50 N Park Square. Marietta. 770-425-5757. cobbnaacp.org.

Start the weekend celebration with a night of music, spoken word and other live performances. An all-day event Saturday features more than 100 vendors, more live entertainment and a health fair. While you’re soaking in all the festival fun, you can also walk around Historic Marietta Square, which has its own unique shops and museums.

Food and music festivals

Summerfest

6 p.m.-10 p.m., Friday, June 10 for kickoff party; Race at 8 a.m.; 10 a.m.-11 p.m, Saturday, June 11. Admission is free, race fee is $35. Virginia Highland Neighborhood/John Howell Park. 797 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta. vahisummerfest.org.

To help preserve the distinct neighborhood of Virginia Highlands, the community hosts Summerfest. There’s no fee to walk through, but there are plenty of items and activities for purchase. This family-friendly event includes live bands, art and food. The 5K race is a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, and the Kidsfest area, open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is great for children of all ages.

Family Food Fest

3 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 19. $25 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under. Georgia Freight Depot. 65 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Atlanta. 470-834-2188. familyfoodfest.org.

Since it is Father’s Day and Juneteenth, this event is a great way to celebrate all the husbands, dads and grandpas in your life. For one all-you-can-eat admission price, you’re able to sample food from local chefs, cooks, caterers and restaurants. There’s also live entertainment, chef demos and a kid’s zone.

