Get in gear with more than 10 back-to-school essential items

Kids can carry meals from home in a fun-themed Space Jam: A New Legacy lunch bag which features quirky Looney Tunes characters on the front. A sturdy handle at the top makes it easy to transport and interior insulation helps to keep food and drinks at the right temperature. The lunch bag is accompanied by a pair of door hangers for your child’s do-not-disturb study or napping moments. Available at Amazon, this lunch bag does double duty: at the end of the school year and after much wear and tear, use it to store creative supplies like crayons, coloring pencils, paint and more. $16.95. amazon.com.

Caption A backpack set with a bookbag, lunch kit and more is just what kids need to carry their essential items throughout the day. Courtesy of Macy's Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Carry it

Children can carry their school gear in Love 2 Design’s three-piece set featuring a unicorn book bag designed with a dazzling rainbow-sequin front and two side pockets perfect to store things like a water bottle or hand sanitizer. The set also includes full-size headphones and a bright-hued lunch kit with a silver-toned glitter unicorn applique. Superhero fans will find it easy to carry complex assignments thanks to a six-piece Avengers-themed backpack set featuring a book bag with a zippered front and side mesh pocket, insulated lunch kit, small Marvel bottle that’s perfectly sized for hand sanitizer, shield-like Captain America key chain and more. Each book bag accommodates a lot: think a tablet, notebooks, writing instruments, masks, lunch and things each kid needs for a happy, safe and productive school year. Both sets are available at Macy’s; each is $42. macys.com.

Food, to-go

Good and Gather, a Target private label brand, offers a variety of to-go lunch and snack options. Lunch is easy with a kit containing circular-shaped turkey slices, square-shaped cheddar and crackers so kids can stack (and eat) their “sandwich” then enjoy a sweet treat of mini-oatmeal cookies. A similar kit features ham, cheddar, crackers and strawberry-flavored bites. Kids will enjoy veggies (seriously) in the form of organic fruit and veggie pouches with flavors like apple-blueberry-beet, apple-carrot and apple-spinach. Refrigerator-chilled pouches are especially yummy after playtime. $2.49-$14.99. target.com.

Caption Make meals in a few minutes with microwavable cookware. Courtesy of Anyday Credit: Nader Khouri Credit: Nader Khouri

Cook it quickly

When meal-prep time is limited, use Anyday microwavable cookware to fully cook rice, poached eggs, honey-mustard wings, pineapple-chicken curry and more. The everyday set features four bowl and lids, making it perfect for families who want more meals. A slew of recipes are available on the site to help take the guesswork out of mealtime. Each bowl has a frosted glass finish; lids are also frosted and feature platinum-grade silicone and microwave-safe stainless steel. All products are dishwasher-safe so cleaning is easy and time-saving. $120. cookanyday.com.

Caption Take notes, doodle and more with vibrant and classic colored retractable ink pens. Courtesy of Pilot Pen Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Write now

Colored pens, pencils and other writing instruments will make note taking a bit brighter. Staples offers a 14-pack of Pilot G2 retractable fine point pens with a mix of metallic and vibrant ink; a classic four-pack of fine pens with black, blue, blue and red is also available. When downtime calls for doodling, Crayola has a three-piece set of markers, crayons and colored pencils called Colors of the World which was created to represent various skin tones. A coloring book illustrating diverse people is also available. Pilot pens, $23.99. staples.com. Crayola set, $14.47-$20.46. crayola.com.

Peel and stick

Remember when stickers would get…stuck? Kids may just prefer reusable stickers like the ones found in the Colorforms Picture Play Set. The package features 145 re-stickable pieces, vibrant play scenes, a storage box and more. The set is great for students learning shapes, colors and animals. $19.61. amazon.com.

Work and play

Of course Apple offers MacBooks, iMacs, iPhones and so much more but the company’s trade-in programs allows current device owners of older smartphones, tablets, computers or watches to earn a credit. After entering an item’s serial number and a few other details, the site generates a dollar value for your device and the amount is issued as a credit, which can be applied to a future Apple purchase for something you want and need for school and your new lifestyle. apple.com.

The cover up

Students can have a good night’s rest after studying on clean, cool sheets by Bedsure Home. Available in a variety of sizes including twin, twin XL for dorm beds and up to California king for parents, the soft sheets are comprised of 100% bamboo viscose which provides a natural thermoregulating, cooling effect. The sheet set includes both a flat and fitted sheet and one pillow case. $37.99-$62.99. bedsurehome.com.