Georgia State Fair starts Friday at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Georgia State Fair will take place this upcoming weekend in Henry County — with several COVID-19 safety measures in place — even as several other fairs and festivals across the state have been canceled.
Organizers announced guidelines to comply with COVID-19 precautions, including temperature checks, mandatory mask wearing and social distancing.
The 17th annual fair is being held at the Atlanta Motor Speedway from Friday through Oct. 11.
According to guidelines listed on the website, masks will be required at all times unless seated in a designated eating area.
All attendees will have to fill out a a travel questionnaire and have their temperature checked at the entrance. Anyone who has had COVID-19 in the past month must show negative test results from within 72 hours of the day they’re attending the fair.
Fair officials have said they will “strictly enforce” social distancing between parties attending the fair and while in line for rides and concessions. Anyone who has any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to stay home.
Earlier this year, organizers announced the cancellation of the North Georgia State Fair, held annually in Cobb County.
Instead, organizers opted to offer a “Taste of the Fair” event that allow attendees to purchase typical fair items. Drive-thru and walk-up options were offered this past weekend and will also be available Friday through Sunday at Jim R. Millner Park in Marietta.