Georgia research topic of June 1 Georgia Archives lectures

After a break, his second lecture at 10:45 a.m. will be on “How to Use Georgia Land Grant Records.” He will cover the complicated history of Georgia’s land grant systems from the 1730s and the Trustees through the land lotteries of the 19th century until today. He will emphasize how best to use these in your genealogy research.

After a lunch break, at 1:15 p.m., Robin Klemm, of the archives, will speak on “Research Resources at the Georgia Archives,” with special emphasis on the new “Research Help” page on their website.

At 2:30 p.m., there will be a behind-the-scenes tour of the archives (if interested, it is recommended to register to reserve a space).

This will be a good day for those interested in Georgia research. Davis is one of the most prolific speakers and writers on Georgia genealogy, and is well worth hearing, so take advantage of his expertise.

Visiting Georgia genealogy rooms

When you are planning on visiting the genealogy and local history rooms/collections at any of Georgia’s libraries, always check online in their catalog to be sure they have books that you need for your particular project. Some libraries have more than others on a specific geographical area, and that is easy to ascertain. You might need to choose another library based on your research needs.

Hathi Trust

Some great books have been digitized and are available free on the Hathi Trust website at hathitrust.org, so don’t overlook this great resource. Check it out now.

