The South still has something to say: Outkast, Usher are Atlanta reps in Apple Top 100 albums of all time

Two Atlanta acts made the cut on the recent Apple 100 Best Albums of All Time list: Outkast and Usher.
The entirely subjective list was curated by a team of Apple employees with contributions from a range of artists such as Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, Maren Morris, and Charli XCX. It was not based on any statistical data like streaming and album sales.
Outkast’s 1998 album “Aquemini” landed at No. 41 while Usher’s 2004 release “Confessions” landed at No. 95.
In comparison, the most recent Rolling Stone Top 500 albums of all time list placed “Aquemini” at a comparable 49, while “Confessions” was 432.
Outkast has been critically beloved for decades and that third studio album is often considered the duo’s best. It covers multiple music genres, a wide array of musicians and live instrumentation. Rolling Stone critic Brett Schewitz wrote, “Big Boi and Andre 3000 are yin and yang; completely different personalities. Like sweet and sour, salt in chocolate, their divisive personalities and styles is what makes this so good.”
It isn’t Outkast’s bestselling album. That is “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below,” which is now the bestselling rap album of all time.
Usher’s “Confessions” was actually his bestselling album to date with a raft of hit singles “Yeah,” “Caught Up,” “Burn,” “Confessions Pt. II” and “My Boo.” It was nominated for eight Grammys and pocketed three.
