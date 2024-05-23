The South still has something to say: Outkast, Usher are Atlanta reps in Apple Top 100 albums of all time

Two Atlanta acts made the cut on the recent Apple 100 Best Albums of All Time list: Outkast and Usher.

The entirely subjective list was curated by a team of Apple employees with contributions from a range of artists such as Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, Maren Morris, and Charli XCX. It was not based on any statistical data like streaming and album sales.

Outkast’s 1998 album “Aquemini” landed at No. 41 while Usher’s 2004 release “Confessions” landed at No. 95.