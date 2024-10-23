The new Kiss 104.1 morning show: Toni Moore and Tony ‘Sco’ Sculfield

Sculfield is a veteran radio host who has worked as a morning host at stations in Chicago (WGCI-FM) and San Francisco (KBLX-FM). He has been a stand-up comic for 34 years and has worked radio in major markets going back to 1998.

“Mornings with Toni & Tony will be an authentic, infotainment show created in Atlanta for Atlanta,” said Nate Reed, operations director for CMG Atlanta’s music brands including Kiss 104.1.

Kiss was No. 3 in overall in Atlanta in September’s Nielsen ratings with the morning show ranked No. 4. Among 25-to-54-year-olds, the station was No. 1 in total ratings as well as mornings.

“Being local and live helps us to genuinely connect with the community and keep our finger on the pulse and culture of ATL,” said Moore, an Atlanta resident. “We’re your morning drive in, your inspiration, and your source for headlines and trending topics.

R&B and hip-hop station V-103 has a local morning show led by Big Tigger and Jazzy McBee, which ranked No. 7 in overall ratings and No. 2 just behind Kiss with 25-to-54-year-old listeners.

Kiss’ most direct rival R&B station Majic 107.5/97.5 has used the syndicated Steve Harvey morning show its entire run going back to 2009. Harvey was No. 2 overall and No. 3 among 25-to-54 year olds.

Classix 102.9, which plays older R&B and is on a weaker signal than the other stations, airs the syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning Show, which ranked No. 20 in the most recent ratings.