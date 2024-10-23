Exclusive: Many voters in Georgia don’t believe this year’s election will be fair
The new Kiss 104.1 morning show: Toni Moore and Tony ‘Sco’ Sculfield

Moore has been hosting the show solo since January when Frank Ski departed.
The new Kiss 104.1 morning show features Toni Moore and Tony Sculfield starting Oct. 23, 2024.

The new Kiss 104.1 morning show features Toni Moore and Tony Sculfield starting Oct. 23, 2024. WALR-FM
32 minutes ago

Kiss 104.1 Wednesday announced its newest morning show led by Toni Moore and Tony “Sco” Sculfield.

The show, dubbed “Toni & Tony in the Morning,” debuted Thursday, Oct. 23, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Moore, who will lead the show, has been with Kiss since 2019, first working with former morning hosts Art Terrell and Cory “Zooman” Miller before segueing to nights when Frank Ski took over for three years until early 2024. She has been manning mornings since January.

ExploreFrom early 2024: Frank Ski departs Kiss 104.1 after three years

Sculfield is a veteran radio host who has worked as a morning host at stations in Chicago (WGCI-FM) and San Francisco (KBLX-FM). He has been a stand-up comic for 34 years and has worked radio in major markets going back to 1998.

“Mornings with Toni & Tony will be an authentic, infotainment show created in Atlanta for Atlanta,” said Nate Reed, operations director for CMG Atlanta’s music brands including Kiss 104.1.

Kiss was No. 3 in overall in Atlanta in September’s Nielsen ratings with the morning show ranked No. 4. Among 25-to-54-year-olds, the station was No. 1 in total ratings as well as mornings.

“Being local and live helps us to genuinely connect with the community and keep our finger on the pulse and culture of ATL,” said Moore, an Atlanta resident. “We’re your morning drive in, your inspiration, and your source for headlines and trending topics.

R&B and hip-hop station V-103 has a local morning show led by Big Tigger and Jazzy McBee, which ranked No. 7 in overall ratings and No. 2 just behind Kiss with 25-to-54-year-old listeners.

Kiss’ most direct rival R&B station Majic 107.5/97.5 has used the syndicated Steve Harvey morning show its entire run going back to 2009. Harvey was No. 2 overall and No. 3 among 25-to-54 year olds.

Classix 102.9, which plays older R&B and is on a weaker signal than the other stations, airs the syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning Show, which ranked No. 20 in the most recent ratings.

