Syndicated game show ‘Person, Place or Thing’ shooting season 2 in Atlanta

The show debuted on Sept. 11, 2023, with 180 episodes. Season one was shot in Los Angeles but producers decided to move to Atlanta this year.

Based on the popular “20 Questions” game, it’s a half-hour comedic game show where contestants ask “Yes” or “No” questions in order to identify a person, place or thing. And showing this is not a big budget operation, the winner can pocket up to $5,000 per episode.

Peterman is an actor and comedian who had a regular role on ABC sitcom “Reba” from 2001 to 2007.

The other game show currently shooting in metro Atlanta is the syndicated “Family Feud” hosted by Steve Harvey at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville. TBS’s “The Cube” hosted by Dwyane Wade was shot in Atlanta and aired 11 episodes in 2021.

Reality competition shows such as Fox’s “Lego Masters” and “So You Think You Can Dance” have been produced in metro Atlanta as well.