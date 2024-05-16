Georgia Entertainment Scene

Syndicated game show ‘Person, Place or Thing’ shooting season 2 in Atlanta

It’s also available free on Tubi, Xumo Play and YouTube.
Melissa Peterson hosts a syndicated game show 'Person, Place or Thing" that is shooting in Atlanta for season two. DINO BONES PRODUCTIONS

Credit: DINO

Credit: DINO

Melissa Peterson hosts a syndicated game show 'Person, Place or Thing" that is shooting in Atlanta for season two. DINO BONES PRODUCTIONS
By
31 minutes ago

Game show “Person, Place or Thing” began shooting at Georgia Public Broadcasting last week for its second season.

Production is set to run through early July, according to IATSE 479, the local union representing most crew members.

Hosted by Melissa Peterson, the syndicated 30-minute show airs daily at 12:30 a.m. locally on Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) and episodes are available on YouTube, Xumo Play and Tubi for free.

The show debuted on Sept. 11, 2023, with 180 episodes. Season one was shot in Los Angeles but producers decided to move to Atlanta this year.

Based on the popular “20 Questions” game, it’s a half-hour comedic game show where contestants ask “Yes” or “No” questions in order to identify a person, place or thing. And showing this is not a big budget operation, the winner can pocket up to $5,000 per episode.

Peterman is an actor and comedian who had a regular role on ABC sitcom “Reba” from 2001 to 2007.

The other game show currently shooting in metro Atlanta is the syndicated “Family Feud” hosted by Steve Harvey at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville. TBS’s “The Cube” hosted by Dwyane Wade was shot in Atlanta and aired 11 episodes in 2021.

Reality competition shows such as Fox’s “Lego Masters” and “So You Think You Can Dance” have been produced in metro Atlanta as well.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

The Georgia GOP’s embrace of Trump hasn’t stopped internal feuding2h ago

Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Biden tells Atlanta radio station ‘Trump hurt Black people’
38m ago

Credit: TNS

‘It would destroy us.’ Atlanta creator sues over possible TikTok ban
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Taylor Swift coming back to Atlanta? Well, the Chiefs will be here
43m ago

Credit: TNS

Taylor Swift coming back to Atlanta? Well, the Chiefs will be here
43m ago

Atlanta officer arrested, accused of killing Lyft driver in Union City
The Latest

Credit: CBS

Did Atlanta’s Rod and Leticia Gardner win ‘The Amazing Race’?
36m ago
Can Georgia couple Rod and Leticia Gardner win ‘The Amazing Race’?
CNN nabbing presidential debate deemed a coup for cable network
Featured

Credit: AP

No Ronald Acuña Jr. or Austin Riley in Braves’ starting lineup Wednesday
Biden-Trump debate historic, the first of its kind in Georgia
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia