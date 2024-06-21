Georgia Entertainment Scene

Ms. Pat explains why she was fired from V-103, calls Tigger ‘a hater’

She said she had planned to leave anyway, but they let her go before she had the chance.
Ms. Pat, who was fired from V-103 last year, called her former co-host Big Tigger a "hater" in an interview with The Breakfast Club on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. V-103/BREAKFAST CLUB

1 hour ago

Speaking to syndicated morning radio show The Breakfast Club, Atlanta comic and actress Ms. Pat earlier this week said she was “shocked” V-103 fired her last year, excoriating her former colleague Big Tigger as a “hater.”

She spent almost two years on the show but readily admitted she was frequently absent because of other obligations such as her stand-up career and her Emmy-nominated sitcom “The Ms. Pat Show” on BET+. She said she planned to quit when her contract was up in 2024 but V-103 let her go late last year before she had the chance.

“I was blown away,” she told Charlamagne tha God and his cast on The Breakfast Club out of New York City, which is heard in Atlanta on 96.1/The Beat. “I never thought I’d get fired from that job.”

“That’s what happens when you work with a hater,” she added about 13 minutes into the interview.

“Who’s the hater?” Charlamagne asked.

“You know who the hater is … Tigger,” Ms. Pat said. “Tigger is the biggest [expletive] hater. You had a good show and you messed it up because of your ego … To me, it was jealousy.”

A few minutes later, she addressed Tigger again: “I’m 52 years old. I don’t have time to play games with you. You should have gotten fired a long time ago. But keep your little show. I never needed it anyway.”

At the same time, she added, “I learned a lot over there and I really like radio.”

Tigger joined V-103 as afternoon host in 2013 and took over mornings in 2020 after Frank Ski declined to take a cut in pay during the pandemic and left.

Tigger didn’t respond to a text for comment.

Last November, V-103 also fired former “Real Housewives” part-time cast member Morton at the same time as Ms. Pat.

V-103′s morning ratings, once dominant in the 1990s through the late 2010s, had slipped markedly in recent years. In March 2022, soon after Ms. Pat and Morton arrived, Tigger’s show ranked 11th with a 2.8 share among all listeners and 11th place with a 3.3 share with 25- to 54-year-olds, according to Nielsen ratings. By last November, the final full month featuring Ms. Pat and Morton, the show was eight place overall with a 4.1 share and fourth 25-54 with a 5.1 share.

Since V-103 added Jazzy McBee to the mix earlier this year, ratings have improved. This past May, Tigger’s show ranked sixth overall with a 5.4 share and third place in the 25-54 demographic with a 7.0 share.

When Ms. Pat spoke to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last month to promote the fourth season of “The Ms. Pat Show,” she was more diplomatic about her time at V-103. She also gave props to her former co-host Morton but specifically did not mention Tigger at the time.

“It was great,” she said of her time at the station. “I enjoyed working with Shamea and V-103 … I was hardly ever there anyway. Things were picking up so much, I had to skip a lot of days.”

