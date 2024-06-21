Ms. Pat explains why she was fired from V-103, calls Tigger ‘a hater’

“That’s what happens when you work with a hater,” she added about 13 minutes into the interview.

“Who’s the hater?” Charlamagne asked.

“You know who the hater is … Tigger,” Ms. Pat said. “Tigger is the biggest [expletive] hater. You had a good show and you messed it up because of your ego … To me, it was jealousy.”

A few minutes later, she addressed Tigger again: “I’m 52 years old. I don’t have time to play games with you. You should have gotten fired a long time ago. But keep your little show. I never needed it anyway.”

At the same time, she added, “I learned a lot over there and I really like radio.”

Tigger joined V-103 as afternoon host in 2013 and took over mornings in 2020 after Frank Ski declined to take a cut in pay during the pandemic and left.

Tigger didn’t respond to a text for comment.

Last November, V-103 also fired former “Real Housewives” part-time cast member Morton at the same time as Ms. Pat.

V-103′s morning ratings, once dominant in the 1990s through the late 2010s, had slipped markedly in recent years. In March 2022, soon after Ms. Pat and Morton arrived, Tigger’s show ranked 11th with a 2.8 share among all listeners and 11th place with a 3.3 share with 25- to 54-year-olds, according to Nielsen ratings. By last November, the final full month featuring Ms. Pat and Morton, the show was eight place overall with a 4.1 share and fourth 25-54 with a 5.1 share.

Since V-103 added Jazzy McBee to the mix earlier this year, ratings have improved. This past May, Tigger’s show ranked sixth overall with a 5.4 share and third place in the 25-54 demographic with a 7.0 share.

When Ms. Pat spoke to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last month to promote the fourth season of “The Ms. Pat Show,” she was more diplomatic about her time at V-103. She also gave props to her former co-host Morton but specifically did not mention Tigger at the time.

“It was great,” she said of her time at the station. “I enjoyed working with Shamea and V-103 … I was hardly ever there anyway. Things were picking up so much, I had to skip a lot of days.”