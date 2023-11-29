Ms. Pat, Shamea Morton depart V-103′s Big Tigger morning show after two years

Ms. Pat, 51, whose full name is Patricia Williams, wrote on Instagram Wednesday: “While it is bittersweet, I am excited to put more focus on all my upcoming projects. As a little girl from the inner city of Atlanta, I always dreamt to be on the radio. Thank you to the team at V-103 for allowing me to live out one of my many dreams.”

She just began production of season four of BET+’s “The Ms. Pat Show,” which is based loosely on her own life and has been a success for the streaming service and is shot at a studio in metro Atlanta.

The V-103 morning show is doing better now than it was a couple of years ago. It finished in a solid fourth place in October’s monthly Nielsen ratings with a 5.2 share, tied with Fish’s Kevin & Taylor show. The top three were Chris Chandler on news/talk WSB at 11.3, Steve Harvey on R&B station Majic 107.5/97.5 at 8.1 and Axel Lowe on rock station 97.1/The River at 6.9. Tigger was ahead of Frank Ski on Kiss 104.1 at 4.5 and Yung Joc & The Morning Takeover on Streetz 94.5 at 2.5.

In the 25-54 demo, the show came in third at 6.5, not far behind WSB (6.8) and the Bert Show on top 40 station Q99.7 (6.7).

Morton is an Atlanta-based singer, dancer and actress who appeared for several years on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” mostly to support Porsha Williams, who has since left the show.

Big Tigger was a longtime afternoon host at V-103 but took over the morning spot in 2021 after Frank Ski left. His previous morning hosts TylerChronicles and Christina “Ms. Basketball” Granville lasted only a year before Morton and Ms. Pat arrived.