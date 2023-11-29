Ms. Pat, Shamea Morton depart V-103′s Big Tigger morning show after two years

Ms. Pat, the stand-up comic and star of her own sitcom “The Ms. Pat Show,” announced Wednesday that she is leaving V-103′s morning show led by Big Tigger after two years.
Her fellow female co-host Shamea Morton has also departed the R&B/hip-hop station, which also goes by call letters WVEE-FM.
It’s unclear if they left of their volition or if this was a V-103 decision. In a text, a spokesman for V-103 confirmed the changes and said “we’ll have more to share on WVEE mornings in the coming weeks.”
Ms. Pat, 51, whose full name is Patricia Williams, wrote on Instagram Wednesday: “While it is bittersweet, I am excited to put more focus on all my upcoming projects. As a little girl from the inner city of Atlanta, I always dreamt to be on the radio. Thank you to the team at V-103 for allowing me to live out one of my many dreams.”
She just began production of season four of BET+’s “The Ms. Pat Show,” which is based loosely on her own life and has been a success for the streaming service and is shot at a studio in metro Atlanta.
The V-103 morning show is doing better now than it was a couple of years ago. It finished in a solid fourth place in October’s monthly Nielsen ratings with a 5.2 share, tied with Fish’s Kevin & Taylor show. The top three were Chris Chandler on news/talk WSB at 11.3, Steve Harvey on R&B station Majic 107.5/97.5 at 8.1 and Axel Lowe on rock station 97.1/The River at 6.9. Tigger was ahead of Frank Ski on Kiss 104.1 at 4.5 and Yung Joc & The Morning Takeover on Streetz 94.5 at 2.5.
In the 25-54 demo, the show came in third at 6.5, not far behind WSB (6.8) and the Bert Show on top 40 station Q99.7 (6.7).
Morton is an Atlanta-based singer, dancer and actress who appeared for several years on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” mostly to support Porsha Williams, who has since left the show.
Big Tigger was a longtime afternoon host at V-103 but took over the morning spot in 2021 after Frank Ski left. His previous morning hosts TylerChronicles and Christina “Ms. Basketball” Granville lasted only a year before Morton and Ms. Pat arrived.
