LONDON (AP) — Call this episode of Iga Swiatek's marvelous tennis career "The One Where Iga Swiatek Got A Hug from Courteney Cox After Winning Wimbledon."

Swiatek is a huge fan the TV sitcom "Friends," and actress Courteney Cox — who played Monica Geller on the show — was at Centre Court on Saturday when the Polish star's 6-0, 6-0 victory over Amanda Anisimova earned her a championship at the All England Club and sixth Grand Slam title overall.

When the match ended, Swiatek went into the stands for celebratory embraces, including one from Cox.