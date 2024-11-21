Breaking: Father of Georgia school shooting suspect pleads not guilty, waives arraignment
Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak home up for foreclosure auction Dec. 3

This is the third time the house has been put up for auction.
The home owned by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann is now for sale for $6 million. It's in Milton right on the border of Alpharetta. SOTHEBYS

By
31 minutes ago

Former Atlanta Falcon Kroy Biermann and his reality show wife Kim Zolciak are on the verge of losing their house in Milton ― again.

Truist Bank is scheduled to auction the couple’s Milton mansion on Dec. 3 on the steps of the Fulton County Courthouse in downtown Atlanta at 136 Pryor Street SW. at 10 a.m. TMZ broke the story earlier this week.

The couple has a $1,129,000 mortgage with Truist. In the past, they have been able to fend off at least two previous foreclosure efforts by paying enough of what they owe to Truist to keep the bank at bay.

The home, which has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, has been for sale for more than a year. It hit the market last October at $6 million and has gone through a series of price drops with no buyers. This week, the couple dropped the price again to $3.65 million, a sharp discount from the initial offer.

Reality show couple Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak in a screen shot of their Bravo show "Don't Be Tardy," which aired from 2012 to 2020. BRAVO

The couple purchased the home for $880,000 in 2012 but it’s unclear how much they invested in improving it. According to the real estate listing, “this brick and stone estate offers lavish interiors and a stunning vanishing-edge pool along with multiple outdoor living areas.” There’s also a private basketball court, a six-car garage, a walk-in wine cellar and a gym with a spa.

Biermann, who married Zolciak in 2011, filed for divorce in summer 2023, but the couple have remained in the home together. A December 2023 court order requires they live in separate spaces in the house.

The home was frequently featured on their former Bravo “Real Housewives of Atlanta” spinoff reality show “Don’t Be Tardy,” which aired from 2012 to 2020. Zolciak has not had a regular reality show gig since, though she did recently appear for a season on MTV’s “The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.”

According to TMZ, Milton police showed up at their home as Zolciak was moving items out earlier this week. The couple accused each other of stealing items from the other, the story said.

In May 2023, the IRS said the couple owed more than $1 million in unpaid taxes.

