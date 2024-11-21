Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak home up for foreclosure auction Dec. 3

The home, which has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, has been for sale for more than a year. It hit the market last October at $6 million and has gone through a series of price drops with no buyers. This week, the couple dropped the price again to $3.65 million, a sharp discount from the initial offer.

The couple purchased the home for $880,000 in 2012 but it’s unclear how much they invested in improving it. According to the real estate listing, “this brick and stone estate offers lavish interiors and a stunning vanishing-edge pool along with multiple outdoor living areas.” There’s also a private basketball court, a six-car garage, a walk-in wine cellar and a gym with a spa.

Biermann, who married Zolciak in 2011, filed for divorce in summer 2023, but the couple have remained in the home together. A December 2023 court order requires they live in separate spaces in the house.

The home was frequently featured on their former Bravo “Real Housewives of Atlanta” spinoff reality show “Don’t Be Tardy,” which aired from 2012 to 2020. Zolciak has not had a regular reality show gig since, though she did recently appear for a season on MTV’s “The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.”

According to TMZ, Milton police showed up at their home as Zolciak was moving items out earlier this week. The couple accused each other of stealing items from the other, the story said.

In May 2023, the IRS said the couple owed more than $1 million in unpaid taxes.