Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann avoid foreclosure again

Reality stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have been fighting off foreclosure of their Milton mansion for several months and were able to do so again, according to court paperwork procured by People magazine.

Truist Bank agreed to hold off on foreclosure for the next 90 days while the couple continues to try to sell the home, which has been on the market for $4.5 million since January. The home was first put on sale in October at $6 million, then dropped to $5.5 million in December.

Biermann, a former Atlanta Falcon, filed for divorce last summer but the couple remain in the home together. A December 2023 court order requires they live in separate spaces in the house. They married in 2011.