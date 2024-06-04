Georgia Entertainment Scene

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann avoid foreclosure again

Kim Zolciak's Alpharetta mansion she purchased in 2013 was featured frequently on her Bravo show "Don't Be Tardy." BRAVO

Credit: BRAVO

Credit: BRAVO

Kim Zolciak's Alpharetta mansion she purchased in 2013 was featured frequently on her Bravo show "Don't Be Tardy."
1 hour ago

Reality stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have been fighting off foreclosure of their Milton mansion for several months and were able to do so again, according to court paperwork procured by People magazine.

Truist Bank agreed to hold off on foreclosure for the next 90 days while the couple continues to try to sell the home, which has been on the market for $4.5 million since January. The home was first put on sale in October at $6 million, then dropped to $5.5 million in December.

Biermann, a former Atlanta Falcon, filed for divorce last summer but the couple remain in the home together. A December 2023 court order requires they live in separate spaces in the house. They married in 2011.

Zolciak, who became famous when she was part of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” in April contacted police, alleging Biermann had stolen her phone and locked himself in her room, according to a 911 call and police bodycam footage obtained by TMZ.

The home was frequently featured on their former Bravo “Housewives” spinoff reality show “Don’t Be Tardy,” which aired for eight seasons from 2012 to 2020.

It has 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and includes a private basketball court, a heated pool, a six-car garage, a walk-in wine cellar and a gym with a spa.

Biermann and Zolciak have six children. Four are from their marriage:10-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 11-year-old Kash and 13-year-old son Kroy Jagger. Zolciak has two older children, Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 22, from a previous relationship.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak and her husband, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Kroy Biermann, recently announced they're expecting twins. Click through to find out which celebrities they can go to for advice on dealing with two babies at once.

