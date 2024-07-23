Atlanta reality star Kim Zolciak gets flirty on MTV’s ‘Surreal Life’

Atlanta’s Kim Zolciak appears to be flirting with Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks in the trailer for the newest season of MTV’s “Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets” where B-list celebrities live in a mansion for two weeks.

She is joined by musicians Macy Gray, Ally Brooke and O.T. Genasis, actor Tyler Posey, model Josie Canseco and figure skater Johnny Weir. The series was shot last fall and features competitions that force the celebrities to be vulnerable.

Zolciak, in the trailer, talks about her pending divorce to her husband and former Atlanta Falcon Kroy Biermann. She is also grappling with financial issues, having placed their Milton mansion on sale. That home is currently for sale at $4.2 million, which is down from its original asking price of $6 million last year.