Atlanta reality star Kim Zolciak gets flirty on MTV's 'Surreal Life'

Others: Chet Hanks, Macy Gray, Tyler Posey, Johnny Weir.
Kim Zolciak at "Watch What Happens Live" in New York City on February 17, 2019. Photo: Bravo

By
0 minutes ago

Atlanta’s Kim Zolciak appears to be flirting with Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks in the trailer for the newest season of MTV’s “Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets” where B-list celebrities live in a mansion for two weeks.

She is joined by musicians Macy Gray, Ally Brooke and O.T. Genasis, actor Tyler Posey, model Josie Canseco and figure skater Johnny Weir. The series was shot last fall and features competitions that force the celebrities to be vulnerable.

Zolciak, in the trailer, talks about her pending divorce to her husband and former Atlanta Falcon Kroy Biermann. She is also grappling with financial issues, having placed their Milton mansion on sale. That home is currently for sale at $4.2 million, which is down from its original asking price of $6 million last year.

This gig is her first major reality show appearance since her Bravo show “Don’t Be Tardy” ended in 2020.

TMZ said she and Hanks did not hook up during the show.

She told People magazine she didn’t know who Hanks was when she first met him.

“Chet’s a great guy,” she told People. “I mean, he’s adorable. We’ve had a lot of incredible moments throughout the season that you’ll see. We’ve had some deep conversations and he’s great.”

In all, she said the show was a good experience.

“We’re all friends, friends for life, for sure,” she said. “We had a really great experience. All of us. From what I hear from every single person, they all loved it just as much as I did.”

IF YOU WATCH

“Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets,” debuts 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, on MTV, available on Paramount+ the next day.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

