Breaking: CORRECTION: Cobb Superior Court under 30-day emergency order
Georgia Entertainment Scene

Fourth price drop for Kim Zolciak’s metro Atlanta mansion

The house first went on sale last October but remains on the market.
The home owned by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann is now for sale at under $4 million. It's in Milton right on the border with Alpharetta. SOTHEBYS

Credit: SOTHEBYS

Credit: SOTHEBYS

The home owned by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann is now for sale at under $4 million. It's in Milton right on the border with Alpharetta. SOTHEBYS
By
31 minutes ago

Reality stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have reduced the price of their Milton mansion for a fourth time.

The asking price has fallen more than 33% since last October, when the home landed on the market at $6 million. In December, it was reduced to $5.5 million, then $4.5 million in January and $4.2 million in June. The current price now is $3,950,000.

The couple married in 2011 and purchased the home for $880,000 in 2012. It’s not public how much money they spent improving the property. They are now in the middle of a contentious divorce and a judge ordered them last December to live in separate parts of the home.

They have also negotiated with Truist Bank multiple times to prevent foreclosure concerning their mortgage.

The mansion, at more than 15,000 square feet, overlooks a golf course and has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. According to the real estate listing, “this brick and stone estate offers lavish interiors and a stunning vanishing-edge pool along with multiple outdoor living areas.” There’s also a private basketball court, a six-car garage, a walk-in wine cellar and a gym with a spa.

The home was featured prominently during eight seasons of the Bravo show “Don’t Be Tardy,” which aired from 2012 to 2020.

Zolciak is currently on the reality show “The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets,” which airs Tuesdays on MTV.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

RFK Jr. grilled again about his move to California while listing New York address on...1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Google Maps

A Midtown office tower sold at a steep discount. Here’s why it matters
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

RFK Jr. testifies about residence in lawsuit seeking to keep him off New York...
Placeholder Image

Make-A-Will Month: 2024 Deal on Wills
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: RODNEY HO

Woodruff Arts Center focuses on kids for its $67 million capital campaign2h ago
Former Atlantan and ‘Bachelorette’ Andi Dorfman announces pregnancy
Five upcoming Savannah Bananas games to air on truTV
Featured
Placeholder Image

Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs
Debby: Reporters’ dispatches from South Georgia and coastal Georgia
Georgia Democrats rally around Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz