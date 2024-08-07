Fourth price drop for Kim Zolciak’s metro Atlanta mansion

Reality stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have reduced the price of their Milton mansion for a fourth time.
The asking price has fallen more than 33% since last October, when the home landed on the market at $6 million. In December, it was reduced to $5.5 million, then $4.5 million in January and $4.2 million in June. The current price now is $3,950,000.
The couple married in 2011 and purchased the home for $880,000 in 2012. It’s not public how much money they spent improving the property. They are now in the middle of a contentious divorce and a judge ordered them last December to live in separate parts of the home.
They have also negotiated with Truist Bank multiple times to prevent foreclosure concerning their mortgage.
The mansion, at more than 15,000 square feet, overlooks a golf course and has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. According to the real estate listing, “this brick and stone estate offers lavish interiors and a stunning vanishing-edge pool along with multiple outdoor living areas.” There’s also a private basketball court, a six-car garage, a walk-in wine cellar and a gym with a spa.
The home was featured prominently during eight seasons of the Bravo show “Don’t Be Tardy,” which aired from 2012 to 2020.
Zolciak is currently on the reality show “The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets,” which airs Tuesdays on MTV.
