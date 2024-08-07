Fourth price drop for Kim Zolciak’s metro Atlanta mansion

Reality stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have reduced the price of their Milton mansion for a fourth time.

The asking price has fallen more than 33% since last October, when the home landed on the market at $6 million. In December, it was reduced to $5.5 million, then $4.5 million in January and $4.2 million in June. The current price now is $3,950,000.

The couple married in 2011 and purchased the home for $880,000 in 2012. It’s not public how much money they spent improving the property. They are now in the middle of a contentious divorce and a judge ordered them last December to live in separate parts of the home.