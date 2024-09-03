Jamie Foxx, post medical scare, announces three one-man shows in Atlanta

Foxx was shooting a Netflix comedy action movie in Atlanta co-starring Cameron Diaz early last year when he fell ill and landed in an Atlanta hospital.

He has not said publicly what he suffered specifically but he recently told fans that it started with a bad headache. “I asked for Advil, and the next thing I knew, I woke up almost three weeks later with no memory of what had happened,” he said. He then snapped his fingers and said, “I was gone for 20 days.”

According to TMZ, his recuperation included time in a rehab center in Chicago. He made his first official public appearance at the Critics Choice Association show last December.

“I cherish every single minute now,” he said on stage. “It’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over … when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel — I didn’t see the light.”

Foxx, 56, has been able to host his Fox game show “Beat Shazam” again after Nick Cannon covered for him last year. He also returned to Atlanta earlier this year to finish the reshoots of “Back in Action” he was unable to do last year. Foxx’s film is set to be released in January on Netflix.