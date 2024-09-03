Breaking: Trump ordered to stop playing Isaac Hayes music at rallies
Jamie Foxx, post medical scare, announces three one-man shows in Atlanta

He hasn’t released venue or ticket info yet.
Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

By
45 minutes ago

On social media Monday, Jamie Foxx announced three one-man shows in Atlanta in early October to discuss a serious health scare last year that happened in Atlanta.

He didn’t reveal ticket information or at which venue or venues he will be performing, but said the dates are Oct. 3, 4 and 5. Dubbed “One More Chance: An Evening With Jamie Foxx,” the one-man show will enable the actor to “share his journey through a serious health scare” in a show he says will be “filled with humor, heart and inspiration.”

This is a relatively last second booking. Several venues in Atlanta he could potentially fill such as the Tabernacle, the Eastern, Atlanta Symphony Hall, the Fox Theatre and the Roxy are busy on at least one of those three dates.

Foxx was shooting a Netflix comedy action movie in Atlanta co-starring Cameron Diaz early last year when he fell ill and landed in an Atlanta hospital.

He has not said publicly what he suffered specifically but he recently told fans that it started with a bad headache. “I asked for Advil, and the next thing I knew, I woke up almost three weeks later with no memory of what had happened,” he said. He then snapped his fingers and said, “I was gone for 20 days.”

According to TMZ, his recuperation included time in a rehab center in Chicago. He made his first official public appearance at the Critics Choice Association show last December.

“I cherish every single minute now,” he said on stage. “It’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over … when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel — I didn’t see the light.”

Foxx, 56, has been able to host his Fox game show “Beat Shazam” again after Nick Cannon covered for him last year. He also returned to Atlanta earlier this year to finish the reshoots of “Back in Action” he was unable to do last year. Foxx’s film is set to be released in January on Netflix.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

