Recuperated Jamie Foxx is in Atlanta to finish Netflix film ‘Back in Action’

The movie spent three months in London in late 2022 and early 2023, then came to Atlanta in March for another month. There were still a handful of production days left when Foxx fell ill.

After a couple of weeks, Foxx moved to a rehab center for Chicago for several months. The center specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab and cancer rehabilitation, according to TMZ.

In July, on Instagram, he told the world why he didn’t appear in public for months: “I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

At an awards show last month, he expanded on what the previous few months were like for him.

“I cherish every single minute now,” he said. “It’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over. When you see the tunnel, I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light.”

He played golf at the Sony Open golf event earlier this month at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu and is scheduled to shoot a new season of the Fox game show “Beat Shazam” as host in Ireland after his friend Nick Cannon subbed in for him last year.

Ten months after being hospitalized, the “Back in Action” producers, crew and actors will spend a couple of weeks around metro Atlanta finishing up the movie and doing reshoots. On Wednesday, Foxx was inside the popular Atlanta nightclub Tongue & Groove near the Lindbergh MARTA station off Piedmont Road. Trailers and tents for crew and cast were placed nearby in the parking lot of the lounge the Gold Room, which was once an infamous strip club the Gold Club in the 1990s until it shut down in 2001.

